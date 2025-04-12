Ukraine Could Be Sabotaging Agreements by Violating Moratorium with Strikes on Energy Facilities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Kiev's strikes on energy facilities are carried out either because there was no order to halt them or because the order was not followed, Director of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk told Sputnik in an interview out on Saturday.
"This can be happening for two reasons. Either Kiev did not give the order to cease shelling, or the order is not being followed. Both of these reasons are extremely worrying," Polishchuk said.
If there was no order given, then we are dealing with deliberate sabotage of agreements, Polishchuk also said.
"If it [the order] is not implemented, then the Kiev authorities are failing to control their own military," Polishchuk added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with US President Donald Trump on March 18. Trump put forward a proposal for the parties to the conflict to mutually refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days. Putin supported this initiative. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would support the proposal to stop attacks on energy infrastructure.
Since the agreement on a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities was reached, Kiev has violated it more than 60 times, Alexey Polishchuk added.
"The Kiev regime is indeed maliciously violating the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities, which was agreed upon on March 18 by the presidents of Russia and the United States [Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump] and then supported by [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," Polishchuk said.
"Since this agreement was reached, the Ukrainian side has violated it more than 60 times," he said.
According to him, attempts to strike Russian energy facilities are made several times each day.