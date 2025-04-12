https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/ukraine-could-be-sabotaging-agreements-by-violating-moratorium-with-strikes-on-energy-facilities-1121860995.html

Ukraine Could Be Sabotaging Agreements by Violating Moratorium with Strikes on Energy Facilities

Kiev's strikes on energy facilities are carried out either because there was no order to halt them or because the order was not followed, Director of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk told Sputnik in an interview out on Saturday.

If there was no order given, then we are dealing with deliberate sabotage of agreements, Polishchuk also said. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with US President Donald Trump on March 18. Trump put forward a proposal for the parties to the conflict to mutually refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days. Putin supported this initiative. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would support the proposal to stop attacks on energy infrastructure. Since the agreement on a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities was reached, Kiev has violated it more than 60 times, Alexey Polishchuk added. According to him, attempts to strike Russian energy facilities are made several times each day.

