International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/ukraine-could-be-sabotaging-agreements-by-violating-moratorium-with-strikes-on-energy-facilities-1121860995.html
Ukraine Could Be Sabotaging Agreements by Violating Moratorium with Strikes on Energy Facilities
Ukraine Could Be Sabotaging Agreements by Violating Moratorium with Strikes on Energy Facilities
Sputnik International
Kiev's strikes on energy facilities are carried out either because there was no order to halt them or because the order was not followed, Director of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk told Sputnik in an interview out on Saturday.
2025-04-12T08:11+0000
2025-04-12T08:11+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
terrorism
terrorist state
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686663_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0a122dbbed06653f7450a85bd5456493.jpg
If there was no order given, then we are dealing with deliberate sabotage of agreements, Polishchuk also said. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with US President Donald Trump on March 18. Trump put forward a proposal for the parties to the conflict to mutually refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days. Putin supported this initiative. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would support the proposal to stop attacks on energy infrastructure. Since the agreement on a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities was reached, Kiev has violated it more than 60 times, Alexey Polishchuk added. According to him, attempts to strike Russian energy facilities are made several times each day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/ukraines-costly-kursk-gamble-bleeds-the-west---1121850253.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/uks-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-goes-deeper-than-many-may-think-1121859138.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686663_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_418f7a729cc2f0262998b05d5a1daffe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine terrorism, ukraine strikes on energy facility, ukraine attacks
ukraine terrorism, ukraine strikes on energy facility, ukraine attacks

Ukraine Could Be Sabotaging Agreements by Violating Moratorium with Strikes on Energy Facilities

08:11 GMT 12.04.2025
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova / Go to the mediabankLaw enforcement officers are seen near a supermarket damaged during a missile strike by the Ukrainian armed forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
Law enforcement officers are seen near a supermarket damaged during a missile strike by the Ukrainian armed forces amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2025
© Sputnik / Taisija Voroncova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) Kiev's strikes on energy facilities are carried out either because there was no order to halt them or because the order was not followed, Director of the Second Department of CIS Countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Polishchuk told Sputnik in an interview out on Saturday.
"This can be happening for two reasons. Either Kiev did not give the order to cease shelling, or the order is not being followed. Both of these reasons are extremely worrying," Polishchuk said.
If there was no order given, then we are dealing with deliberate sabotage of agreements, Polishchuk also said.
"If it [the order] is not implemented, then the Kiev authorities are failing to control their own military," Polishchuk added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with US President Donald Trump on March 18. Trump put forward a proposal for the parties to the conflict to mutually refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days. Putin supported this initiative. Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would support the proposal to stop attacks on energy infrastructure.
Destroyed military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ukraine conflict zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Costly Kursk Gamble Bleeds the West
10 April, 05:07 GMT
Since the agreement on a 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities was reached, Kiev has violated it more than 60 times, Alexey Polishchuk added.
"The Kiev regime is indeed maliciously violating the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities, which was agreed upon on March 18 by the presidents of Russia and the United States [Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump] and then supported by [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," Polishchuk said.
The Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2025
World
UK’s Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Goes 'Deeper Than Many May Think’
Yesterday, 14:16 GMT
"Since this agreement was reached, the Ukrainian side has violated it more than 60 times," he said.
According to him, attempts to strike Russian energy facilities are made several times each day.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала