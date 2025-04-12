https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/ukraine-loses-over-175-soldiers-in-kursk-region-in-past-day--russian-defense-ministry-1121862406.html

Ukraine Loses Over 175 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day – Russian Defense Ministry

Ukraine Loses Over 175 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day – Russian Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

- The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 175 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2025-04-12T13:53+0000

2025-04-12T13:53+0000

2025-04-12T13:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

russian defense ministry

ukraine

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121687399_0:90:3323:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_acdfcf0a30cf423d86339ba1e24db744.jpg

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 175 troops, with an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles, a 155-mm M777 howitzer and three mortars destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. Overall, Kiev has lost over 73,820 military personnel since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region, as well as 405 tanks, 332 infantry fighting vehicles, 302 armored personnel carriers and 2,264 armored fighting vehicles, the ministry said.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Ukraine's losses amounted to up to 440 servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five pickup trucks and five field artillery guns, including US-made Paladin self-propelled howitzers and French-made Caesar self-propelled guns, the statement read.Meanwhile, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 310 Ukrainian soldiers, along with eight armored fighting vehicles, including three M113s, 18 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed, the ministry added.Kiev has lost over 250 soldiers and had three ammunition depots destroyed in clashes with Russia's Zapad group of troops. Over 155 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, four field artillery pieces and a fuel depot were eliminated in clashes with Russia’s Vostok group of forces.The Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers, an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station and three warehouses storing ammunition and war materiel, while the Sever group has eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian service people and five artillery guns, the ministry estimated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/russian-forces-carry-out-8-mass-strikes-on-ukraine-military-facilities---defense-ministry-1121857109.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/ukraines-kursk-incursion-robbed-western-taxpayers-of-78bln-in-lost-military-equipment-1121861273.html

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, ukraine kursk incursion