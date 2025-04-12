International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 175 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day – Russian Defense Ministry
Ukraine Loses Over 175 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day – Russian Defense Ministry
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 175 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 175 troops, with an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles, a 155-mm M777 howitzer and three mortars destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. Overall, Kiev has lost over 73,820 military personnel since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region, as well as 405 tanks, 332 infantry fighting vehicles, 302 armored personnel carriers and 2,264 armored fighting vehicles, the ministry said.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Ukraine's losses amounted to up to 440 servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five pickup trucks and five field artillery guns, including US-made Paladin self-propelled howitzers and French-made Caesar self-propelled guns, the statement read.Meanwhile, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 310 Ukrainian soldiers, along with eight armored fighting vehicles, including three M113s, 18 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed, the ministry added.Kiev has lost over 250 soldiers and had three ammunition depots destroyed in clashes with Russia's Zapad group of troops. Over 155 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, four field artillery pieces and a fuel depot were eliminated in clashes with Russia’s Vostok group of forces.The Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers, an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station and three warehouses storing ammunition and war materiel, while the Sever group has eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian service people and five artillery guns, the ministry estimated.
Ukraine Loses Over 175 Soldiers in Kursk Region in Past Day – Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 175 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 175 troops, with an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, seven motor vehicles, a 155-mm M777 howitzer and three mortars destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Overall, Kiev has lost over 73,820 military personnel since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk region, as well as 405 tanks, 332 infantry fighting vehicles, 302 armored personnel carriers and 2,264 armored fighting vehicles, the ministry said.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated up to 440 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Ukraine's losses amounted to up to 440 servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, five pickup trucks and five field artillery guns, including US-made Paladin self-propelled howitzers and French-made Caesar self-propelled guns, the statement read.
Meanwhile, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 310 Ukrainian soldiers, along with eight armored fighting vehicles, including three M113s, 18 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station. Two ammunition depots were destroyed, the ministry added.
Kiev has lost over 250 soldiers and had three ammunition depots destroyed in clashes with Russia's Zapad group of troops. Over 155 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored fighting vehicles, four field artillery pieces and a fuel depot were eliminated in clashes with Russia’s Vostok group of forces.
The Dnepr battle group has eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers, an infantry fighting vehicle, an electronic warfare station and three warehouses storing ammunition and war materiel, while the Sever group has eliminated up to 75 Ukrainian service people and five artillery guns, the ministry estimated.
