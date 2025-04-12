https://sputnikglobe.com/20250412/ukraines-kursk-incursion-robbed-western-taxpayers-of-78bln-in-lost-military-equipment-1121861273.html
Ukraine's Kursk Incursion Robbed Western Taxpayers of $7.8Bln in Lost Military Equipment
Kiev lost in the Kursk Region 5,500 units of equipment supplied by the West worth $7.8 billion, Sputnik calculations based on the data provided by the Russian Sever group of forces, as well as on the data on the equipment's cost from open sources revealed on Saturday.
Earlier Sputnik, on the basis of the data from the Russian Sever group of forces calculated that during the hostilities in the Kursk Region Kiev spent more than $27 billion, which is more than half of all foreign financial aid received by Ukraine from Western countries in 2024. According to open sources, the average cost of a tank is $4.5 million, a self-propelled artillery unit - $4 million, an APC - $300,000, a BMP - $600,000, etc. The total value of the trophy equipment destroyed and taken by the Russian Armed Forces was calculated by Sputnik and amounted to about $7.8 billion.'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev lost in the Kursk Region 5,500 units of equipment supplied by the West worth $7.8 billion, Sputnik calculations based on the data provided by the Russian Sever group of forces, as well as on the data on the equipment's cost from open sources revealed on Saturday.
Earlier Sputnik, on the basis of the data from the Russian Sever group of forces calculated that during the hostilities in the Kursk Region Kiev spent more than $27 billion, which is more than half of all foreign financial aid received by Ukraine from Western countries in 2024.
According to open sources, the average cost of a tank is $4.5 million, a self-propelled artillery unit - $4 million, an APC - $300,000, a BMP - $600,000, etc. The total value of the trophy equipment destroyed and taken by the Russian Armed Forces was calculated by Sputnik and amounted to about $7.8 billion.'
"Part of the allocated funds was spent by the Ukrainian armed forces for supplemental staffing and partial repairs before sending the equipment into combat operations," the Sever group of forces said.