https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/uk-suspends-import-tariffs-to-help-businesses-overcome-us-duties---reports-1121866339.html
UK Suspends Import Tariffs to Help Businesses Overcome US Duties - Reports
Sputnik International
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suspended import tariffs on 89 products for two years to help domestic businesses overcome the effects of new US trade policies, UK media reported.
2025-04-13T16:52+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096275579_0:219:2611:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ff2e44fd82b7c55962f88aa19a69c93a.jpg
The list of imports to the United Kingdom that will be exempt from tariffs includes electric car batteries, aluminum wheels and fruit juice, The Telegraph reported. The move is part of a wider set of measures aimed at supporting UK companies affected by the new US tariffs, the report said. Other measures include increased government lending to struggling firms. The UK government is confident that this initiative will help companies save 17 million pounds ($22.2 million) a year. On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. The baseline rate was set at 10%. A number of countries were hit with increased rates, which were later lowered to 10% for 90 days to allow trade negotiations, while tariffs on Chinese imports were raised further to a cumulative 145%.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/0d/1096275579_0:0:2321:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_6e2f1eb8f5329b5f191064c01b21f59f.jpg
