US and China Try 'Soft' Approach to Tariff Row, Talking Via Intermediaries
US and China Try 'Soft' Approach to Tariff Row, Talking Via Intermediaries
The United States and China have started "soft" communications on tariffs and other trade issues through intermediaries, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.
The United States and China have started "soft" communications on tariffs and other trade issues through intermediaries, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.The US commerce secretary added that he was confident that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would be able to "work out" the differences and find a solution.
US and China Try 'Soft' Approach to Tariff Row, Talking Via Intermediaries

15:45 GMT 13.04.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
In this June 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2025
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) On April 2, Trump signed an executive order introducing "reciprocal" tariffs on imports from other countries. The baseline rate was set at 10%, while dozens of countries were hit with higher rates. The duties on most countries were reversed to 10% days later to allow for trade negotiations, while those on China were hiked to 145%.
The United States and China have started "soft" communications on tariffs and other trade issues through intermediaries, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.
"I think we have had soft — the way I would say this is soft entrees, you know, through intermediaries," Lutnick told ABC News when asked about whether Washington and China had recently had any contacts regarding their trade relations.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick holds a chart as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington
World
US Commerce Secretary Calls Tariff Exemption for Tech Devices Temporary
15:07 GMT
The US commerce secretary added that he was confident that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would be able to "work out" the differences and find a solution.
"Donald Trump has the ball ... He knows how to play this game. He knows how to deal with President Xi," Lutnick said.
