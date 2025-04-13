https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-and-china-try-soft-approach-to-tariff-row-talking-via-intermediaries-1121866169.html

US and China Try 'Soft' Approach to Tariff Row, Talking Via Intermediaries

US and China Try 'Soft' Approach to Tariff Row, Talking Via Intermediaries

Sputnik International

The United States and China have started "soft" communications on tariffs and other trade issues through intermediaries, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.

2025-04-13T15:45+0000

2025-04-13T15:45+0000

2025-04-13T15:45+0000

world

us

china

donald trump

us-china trade war

us-china relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107927/72/1079277296_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_cbd8ff1fccb1c147cd6ce4a3aed2229a.jpg

The United States and China have started "soft" communications on tariffs and other trade issues through intermediaries, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.The US commerce secretary added that he was confident that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping would be able to "work out" the differences and find a solution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-commerce-secretary-calls-tariff-exemption-for-tech-devices-temporary-1121865940.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china row, us-china trade war, us-china tariff clashes