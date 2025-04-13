https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-commerce-secretary-calls-tariff-exemption-for-tech-devices-temporary-1121865940.html

US Commerce Secretary Calls Tariff Exemption for Tech Devices Temporary

The United States has temporarily exempted electronics and semiconductors from its new "reciprocal" tariffs as it prepares to impose separate sectoral duties on them in the coming months, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.

On Friday, the US administration exempted smartphones, computers, hard drives and a number of other electronics from the new import tariffs. China Slams American Tariffs Washington's decision to exempt chip-based technology from "retaliatory" tariffs is a tiny step forward but Beijing wants it to abandon the new tariffs altogether and return to the path of mutual respect, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday. The Chinese ministry said that Trump's executive decree on tariffs violated basic economic and market laws and ignored the complementary nature of cooperation between countries.Since their introduction, these tariffs have failed to solve any of US domestic problems, undermined the international trade and economic order, interfered with industrial production and daily public consumption, the ministry said.China urges the US to listen to the international community's voice of reason, take a broad step toward correcting its mistakes, abandon the practice of imposing "retaliatory tariffs" and return to the path of mutual respect and fair dialog, the ministry said.

