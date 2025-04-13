International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-commerce-secretary-calls-tariff-exemption-for-tech-devices-temporary-1121865940.html
US Commerce Secretary Calls Tariff Exemption for Tech Devices Temporary
US Commerce Secretary Calls Tariff Exemption for Tech Devices Temporary
Sputnik International
The United States has temporarily exempted electronics and semiconductors from its new "reciprocal" tariffs as it prepares to impose separate sectoral duties on them in the coming months, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.
2025-04-13T15:07+0000
2025-04-13T15:07+0000
world
us
us import tariffs
us-china trade war
us-china relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121735294_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_576d31bbb9c8c27cb08f3cb47bcc4ba6.jpg
On Friday, the US administration exempted smartphones, computers, hard drives and a number of other electronics from the new import tariffs. China Slams American Tariffs Washington's decision to exempt chip-based technology from "retaliatory" tariffs is a tiny step forward but Beijing wants it to abandon the new tariffs altogether and return to the path of mutual respect, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday. The Chinese ministry said that Trump's executive decree on tariffs violated basic economic and market laws and ignored the complementary nature of cooperation between countries.Since their introduction, these tariffs have failed to solve any of US domestic problems, undermined the international trade and economic order, interfered with industrial production and daily public consumption, the ministry said.China urges the US to listen to the international community's voice of reason, take a broad step toward correcting its mistakes, abandon the practice of imposing "retaliatory tariffs" and return to the path of mutual respect and fair dialog, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250411/bye-bye-dollar-hello-gold-1121859559.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121735294_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f07a887c8757388f4715c3ad0d32203.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us trade war, tariffs, us tariffs china, us china row
us trade war, tariffs, us tariffs china, us china row

US Commerce Secretary Calls Tariff Exemption for Tech Devices Temporary

15:07 GMT 13.04.2025
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinCommerce Secretary Howard Lutnick holds a chart as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick holds a chart as President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2025
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has temporarily exempted electronics and semiconductors from its new "reciprocal" tariffs as it prepares to impose separate sectoral duties on them in the coming months, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.
On Friday, the US administration exempted smartphones, computers, hard drives and a number of other electronics from the new import tariffs.
"Those products are going to be part of the semiconductor sectoral tariffs, which are coming … They are exempted from reciprocal tariffs, but they are included in the semiconductor tariffs, which are coming in probably a month or two," Lutnick told the ABC News broadcaster.
Dollar and gold ingot - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2025
Analysis
Bye Bye Dollar, Hello Gold?
11 April, 14:46 GMT

China Slams American Tariffs

Washington's decision to exempt chip-based technology from "retaliatory" tariffs is a tiny step forward but Beijing wants it to abandon the new tariffs altogether and return to the path of mutual respect, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.
"It must be noted that this is a small step by the United States forward toward correcting its erroneous action of unilaterally imposing ‘retaliatory tariffs'," the ministry said.
The Chinese ministry said that Trump's executive decree on tariffs violated basic economic and market laws and ignored the complementary nature of cooperation between countries.
Since their introduction, these tariffs have failed to solve any of US domestic problems, undermined the international trade and economic order, interfered with industrial production and daily public consumption, the ministry said.
China urges the US to listen to the international community's voice of reason, take a broad step toward correcting its mistakes, abandon the practice of imposing "retaliatory tariffs" and return to the path of mutual respect and fair dialog, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала