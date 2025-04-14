https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/disorderly-policies-make-us-a-very-unreliable-partner-1121870440.html

Disorderly’ Policies Make US a ‘Very Unreliable Partner’

Sputnik International

Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade policies seem to have eroded the United States’ appeal to foreign investors, who apparently no longer regard the country as a safe haven for their money.

The White House’s sudden reversal on the so-called reciprocal tariffs for some categories of goods “add more to uncertainty and a sense of paralysis for real economy businesses,” says Marc Ostwald, chief economist at ADM Investor Services International.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250413/us-cannot-ween-itself-off-china-1121867279.html

