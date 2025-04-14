https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/trump-to-announce-new-tariffs-on-us-semiconductor-imports-in-coming-week-1121867786.html

Trump to Announce New Tariffs on US Semiconductor Imports in Coming Week

US President Donald Trump said that he would announce new tariffs on semiconductor imports to the United States in the coming week.

"I'm going to be announcing it over the next week," he told the White House press pool reporters, commenting on the upcoming tariffs on semiconductor imports. Earlier, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Washington had temporarily exempted imports of electronics and semiconductor devices from "reciprocal tariffs", since the US administration intended to introduce separate sectoral duties on them in the coming months.

