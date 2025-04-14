https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/no-inflated-expectations-russia-unfazed-by-us-sanctions-extension-1121869321.html
'No Inflated Expectations': Russia Unfazed by US Sanctions Extension
Moscow had no inflated expectations on the matter of US sanctions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump extended the state of national emergency for one year, citing Russia's alleged "harmful" activities. The extension of the sanctions was expected and was probably an "automatic" action, he added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow had no inflated expectations on the matter of US sanctions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump extended the state of national emergency for one year, citing Russia's alleged "harmful" activities.
"We had no inflated expectations in this regard," Peskov said.
The extension of the sanctions was expected and was probably an "automatic" action, he added.
"We are probably at the beginning of our journey to normalize relations, to build them virtually anew," the spokesman said.