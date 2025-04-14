https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/no-inflated-expectations-russia-unfazed-by-us-sanctions-extension-1121869321.html

'No Inflated Expectations': Russia Unfazed by US Sanctions Extension

'No Inflated Expectations': Russia Unfazed by US Sanctions Extension

Moscow had no inflated expectations on the matter of US sanctions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump extended the state of national emergency for one year, citing Russia's alleged "harmful" activities. The extension of the sanctions was expected and was probably an "automatic" action, he added.

