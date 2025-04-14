https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/why-are-russias-kondor-subs-pain-in-the-neck-for-enemy-fleets-1121869146.html

Why are Russia’s Kondor Subs Pain in the Neck for Enemy Fleets?

Why are Russia’s Kondor Subs Pain in the Neck for Enemy Fleets?

The Project 945A Kondor-class nuclear-powered submarines are currently operational in Russia’s Northern Fleet.

These Russian submarines have been portrayed as hunter-killers by US media. What makes them so deadly?Titanium-Hulled Thanks to titanium, the design of the Project 945A Kondor-class nuclear-powered submarine is lighter compared to traditional steel, making it more maneuverable.Stealthy MonstersTitanium is non-magnetic, reducing the Kondor submarine's magnetic signature and making it harder for enemy sonar to detect. Its resistance to corrosion also helps maintain stealth capabilities, ensuring the vessel stays undetected and formidable over time.Speed DemonsKondors can move at a speed of 36 knots (about 67 km per hour), significantly faster than advanced US submarines.Armed to the TeethThe submarines are equipped with six torpedo tubes and the Granat strategic cruise missiles that can hit ground targets at a range of up to 3,000 m. There are also Oniks and Vodopad anti-ship cruise missiles.Killing EffectivenessThe vessels are capable of successfully tackling enemy nuclear-powered submarines and surface ships from strike groups and aircraft carrier formations.Operational BeastsThe Kondor-class submarine, the Pskov and the Nizhny Novgorod, are operational as part of the 7th Submarine Division of the Russian Northern Fleet, based in Russia’s Far East.

