Project 22350 Frigates to Form Bulk of Russia's Northern, Pacific Fleets

Frigates of Project 22350 will form the bulk of Russia's Northern and Pacific fleets' far sea zone, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev said on Friday.

"Frigates of Project 22350 will form the basis of the far sea zone of the Northern and Pacific fleets. The first three ships are currently serving with the Northern Fleet, while the Admiral Isakov frigate will join the Pacific Fleet. We assume that under the existing program [the frigates will be deployed in the two fleets] in approximately similar numbers. In the future, fleet formations of the Project 22350 frigates will be in every fleet," Moiseyev told journalists. Earlier in the day, Moiseyev took part in the launch of a Project 22350 frigate, dubbed Soviet Union Fleet Admiral Isakov, in St. Petersburg.

