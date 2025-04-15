https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/democrats-push-for-ukraine-support-tries-to-micro-manage-trumps-foreign-policy-1121874402.html
Democrats' Push for Ukraine Support Tries to Micro-Manage Trump’s Foreign Policy
Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced the Ukraine Support Act, aiming to force President Donald Trump’s administration to give Kiev security funding, reconstruction aid and slap heavy sanctions on Russia.
Democrats' Push for Ukraine Support Tries to Micro-Manage Trump’s Foreign Policy
"It clearly appears to be an attempt seriously to encroach upon the President's powers in the area of foreign relations," says Stephen B. Presser, leading American legal historian and Professor of Law at Northwestern University.
The move is "an attempt to micro-manage what the President does in his efforts to arrive at a means of ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he adds.
The bill is unlikely to pass a Republican-controlled House or Senate and is "an abysmal idea," the academic says.
"One can only guess what motivates the bill’s authors, but Ukraine lobbyists are likely involved," Presser notes.
With peace talks at a delicate stage, the bill’s timing couldn’t be worse. But if it passes, the pundit expects the courts to overturn it.