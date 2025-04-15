International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/democrats-push-for-ukraine-support-tries-to-micro-manage-trumps-foreign-policy-1121874402.html
Democrats' Push for Ukraine Support Tries to Micro-Manage Trump’s Foreign Policy
Democrats' Push for Ukraine Support Tries to Micro-Manage Trump’s Foreign Policy
Sputnik International
Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced the Ukraine Support Act, aiming to force President Donald Trump’s administration to give Kiev security funding, reconstruction aid and slap heavy sanctions on Russia.
2025-04-15T13:25+0000
2025-04-15T13:25+0000
analysis
us
donald trump
ukraine
russia
democrats
us house of representatives
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_66f6d1b4e6eee062e5352f63cb60ba92.jpg
"It clearly appears to be an attempt seriously to encroach upon the President's powers in the area of foreign relations," says Stephen B. Presser, leading American legal historian and Professor of Law at Northwestern University.The bill is unlikely to pass a Republican-controlled House or Senate and is "an abysmal idea," the academic says."One can only guess what motivates the bill’s authors, but Ukraine lobbyists are likely involved," Presser notes.With peace talks at a delicate stage, the bill’s timing couldn’t be worse. But if it passes, the pundit expects the courts to overturn it.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250313/ex-pentagon-analyst-on-putins-message-us-cant-solve-ukraines-peace-with-a-magic-wand-1121636181.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117173236_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af39129ac11e43ab10e107f1912059e7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us house of representatives, us democrats, donald trump, ukraine, russia, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, war in ukraine
us, us house of representatives, us democrats, donald trump, ukraine, russia, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, war in ukraine

Democrats' Push for Ukraine Support Tries to Micro-Manage Trump’s Foreign Policy

13:25 GMT 15.04.2025
© Sputnik / Jim Lo ScalzoIn this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2025
© Sputnik / Jim Lo Scalzo
Subscribe
Democrats in the US House of Representatives have introduced the Ukraine Support Act, aiming to force President Donald Trump’s administration to give Kiev security funding, reconstruction aid and slap heavy sanctions on Russia.
"It clearly appears to be an attempt seriously to encroach upon the President's powers in the area of foreign relations," says Stephen B. Presser, leading American legal historian and Professor of Law at Northwestern University.

The move is "an attempt to micro-manage what the President does in his efforts to arrive at a means of ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he adds.

The bill is unlikely to pass a Republican-controlled House or Senate and is "an abysmal idea," the academic says.
Russian servicemen walk along a road in the town of Selidovo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2025
Analysis
Ex-Pentagon Analyst on Putin's Message: US Can't Solve Ukraine's Peace With a Magic Wand
13 March, 19:10 GMT
"One can only guess what motivates the bill’s authors, but Ukraine lobbyists are likely involved," Presser notes.
With peace talks at a delicate stage, the bill’s timing couldn’t be worse. But if it passes, the pundit expects the courts to overturn it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала