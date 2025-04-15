https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/fico-asserts-he-wont-be-stopped-from-attending-victory-day-celebrations-in-moscow-1121876655.html
Fico Asserts He Won't Be Stopped from Attending Victory Day Celebrations in Moscow
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday responded to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas' remarks on the European Union's participation in the May 9 celebrations in Moscow by saying he will attend the event and that no one can forbid him from doing so.
"I will travel to Moscow on May 9. Is Mrs. Kallas' warning blackmail or an announcement that I will be punished upon my return from Moscow? I do not know, but I know it is 2025 and not 1939," Fico said on social media. Kallas' statement about European leaders' participation in the celebrations being unwelcome indicates that the EU should have some discussions on the nature of democracy, he added. On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc would not take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Russia's victory in World War II, adding that any kind of participation "will not be taken lightly on the European side" and that Brussels did not want any candidate country to take part in the event.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday responded to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas' remarks on the European Union's participation in the May 9 celebrations in Moscow by saying he will attend the event and that no one can forbid him from doing so.
"I will travel to Moscow on May 9. Is Mrs. Kallas' warning blackmail or an announcement that I will be punished upon my return from Moscow? I do not know, but I know it is 2025 and not 1939," Fico said
on social media.
Kallas' statement about European leaders' participation in the celebrations being unwelcome indicates that the EU should have some discussions on the nature of democracy, he added.
"Mrs. Kallas, I would like to inform you that I am the legitimate Prime Minister of Slovakia, a sovereign country. No one can tell me where I should or should not travel. I will go to Moscow to pay tribute to thousands of [Soviet] Red Army soldiers who died in liberating Slovakia," Fico said.
On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc would not take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Russia's victory in World War II, adding that any kind of participation "will not be taken lightly on the European side" and that Brussels did not want any candidate country to take part in the event.