Ovechkin Earns More Than Any Other Hockey Player in NHL History
Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin has earned more than any other player in the history of the US National Hockey League (NHL), according to data from statistics website Sportrac analyzed by Sputnik on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin has earned more than any other player in the history of the US National Hockey League (NHL), according to data from statistics website Sportrac analyzed by Sputnik on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old Russian has been playing in the NHL since the 2005-06 season. To date, he has earned $161.72 million. His current contract expires in the 2025-06 season, and the record breaker will have earned another $9 million by then, bringing his career total to $170.72 million.
Ovechkin is followed by Pittsburgh Penguins' Canadian forward Sidney Crosby, who has earned $155.89 million and will bring his career total to S173.29 million by the end of his contract, and his Russian teammate Evgeni Malkin with $146.87 million and $151.67 million, respectively.
On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th goal
in an away game against the New York Islanders, becoming the sole record holder in the league as he overtook Canadian Wayne Gretzky, who scored 894 goals in 1,487 matches. On Monday, Ovechkin scored his 896th goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets.