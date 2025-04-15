International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/ovechkin-earns-more-than-any-other-hockey-player-in-nhl-history-1121875024.html
Ovechkin Earns More Than Any Other Hockey Player in NHL History
Ovechkin Earns More Than Any Other Hockey Player in NHL History
Sputnik International
Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin has earned more than any other player in the history of the US National Hockey League (NHL), according to data from statistics website Sportrac analyzed by Sputnik on Tuesday.
2025-04-15T13:33+0000
2025-04-15T13:33+0000
world
alexander ovechkin
russia
national hockey league (nhl)
earnings
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107807/43/1078074372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f57142392a1dba7d3ef0e980f53daf24.jpg
The 39-year-old Russian has been playing in the NHL since the 2005-06 season. To date, he has earned $161.72 million. His current contract expires in the 2025-06 season, and the record breaker will have earned another $9 million by then, bringing his career total to $170.72 million. Ovechkin is followed by Pittsburgh Penguins' Canadian forward Sidney Crosby, who has earned $155.89 million and will bring his career total to S173.29 million by the end of his contract, and his Russian teammate Evgeni Malkin with $146.87 million and $151.67 million, respectively. On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in an away game against the New York Islanders, becoming the sole record holder in the league as he overtook Canadian Wayne Gretzky, who scored 894 goals in 1,487 matches. On Monday, Ovechkin scored his 896th goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250407/ovechkin-vs-gretzky-a-puck-powered-career-comparison-1121833208.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107807/43/1078074372_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4301e6af0e97dddc24e8c07c222ebb11.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
washington capitals, alexander ovechkin, player in the history of the us national hockey league
washington capitals, alexander ovechkin, player in the history of the us national hockey league

Ovechkin Earns More Than Any Other Hockey Player in NHL History

13:33 GMT 15.04.2025
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin IIWashington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Capitals won 6-4.
Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Capitals won 6-4. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2025
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin has earned more than any other player in the history of the US National Hockey League (NHL), according to data from statistics website Sportrac analyzed by Sputnik on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old Russian has been playing in the NHL since the 2005-06 season. To date, he has earned $161.72 million. His current contract expires in the 2025-06 season, and the record breaker will have earned another $9 million by then, bringing his career total to $170.72 million.
Ovechkin is followed by Pittsburgh Penguins' Canadian forward Sidney Crosby, who has earned $155.89 million and will bring his career total to S173.29 million by the end of his contract, and his Russian teammate Evgeni Malkin with $146.87 million and $151.67 million, respectively.
Ovechkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2025
World
Ovechkin vs. Gretzky: A Puck-Powered Career Comparison
7 April, 15:28 GMT
On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th goal in an away game against the New York Islanders, becoming the sole record holder in the league as he overtook Canadian Wayne Gretzky, who scored 894 goals in 1,487 matches. On Monday, Ovechkin scored his 896th goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала