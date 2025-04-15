https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/state-department-plans-to-reduce-us-diplomatic-presence-abroad--reports-1121874892.html

State Department Plans to Reduce US Diplomatic Presence Abroad – Reports

The State Department is expected to unveil a plan to scale back the US diplomatic presence overseas as part of the Trump administration's efforts to cut federal spending, Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday.

Outlined as part of the State Department’s FY2026 budget proposal, the initiative aims to close at least 17 American embassies and consulates overseas, including those in Eritrea, Luxembourg, South Sudan, and Malta, the report said. The functions of the closed diplomatic missions will be transferred to the US embassies in neighboring countries, the report added. Among the proposed consulate closures, five are located in France — Lyon, Rennes, Bordeaux, Strasbourg, and Marseille. Additionally, two are in Germany: Düsseldorf and Leipzig, one in Edinburgh, Scotland, and one in Florence, Italy, according to the report. According to the report, State Department officials are also seeking to shut down the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center in Iraq's capital and the US mission in Mogadishu, Somalia. On Monday, The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration has proposed reducing the budgets of the State Department and USAID by 50% or from $58.8 billion to $28.4 billion. This plan includes significant cuts to humanitarian aid, global health initiatives, and international organizations.

