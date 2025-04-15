https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/trumps-budget-axe-takes-swing-at-state-dept-and-foreign-aid-1121873901.html

Trump’s Budget Axe Takes Swing at State Dept. and Foreign Aid

The State Department's budget may be dropped from $54.4 billion to $28.4 billion in 2026, according to internal planning documents seen by Reuters.

Furthermore, nearly 30 US missions, mainly in Africa and Europe, would be shut, with foreign aid slashed from $38.3 billion to $16.9 billion, and programs deemed “redundant” headed for the shredder. America’s soft power toolbox - USAID - is getting the axe too, per the documents; its parts are being folded into the State Department.

