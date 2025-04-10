International
What is USAID's Scandalous Legacy in Six Nations it's Made a Comeback to?
What is USAID’s Scandalous Legacy in Six Nations it's Made a Comeback to?
USAID operations, reportedly rebooted in Syria, Somalia, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, were more a curse than a blessing for these countries.

Guess Who's Back: USAID Operations Rebooted in Several Crisis Zones


16:28 GMT 10.04.2025
USAID operations, reportedly rebooted in Syria, Somalia, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, were more a curse than a blessing for these countries.

Here’s why:

Syria
Funding infamous White Helmets - key players in staging chemical attack frame-ups that triggered Western strikes on Syria. $44.6M USAID program implicated in embezzlement and cash diversions to armed groups in Idlib.
Somalia
USAID, responsible for 40% of aid, faced claims of fraud vulnerability and fund diversions, with congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) accusing it of bankrolling terrorist groups, including Boko Haram.
Lebanon
USAID took credit for laying the groundwork for Lebanon’s 2005 Cedar Revolution, boasting years of funding before protests forced Syria’s exit. US aid tripled in the early 2000s - from $15M to $45M.
Eсuador
Then-president Rafael Correa accused the agency of funding opposition to destabilize his government. WikiLeaks-uncovered cables revealed US actions to derail his 2006 run. US State Dept sent a $20K grant for Ecuadorian drag theater, DOGE found.
Jordan
Funding of infrastructure and services sparked accusations of creating fiscal dependency, with aid used as leverage for policy alignments, including forcing Palestinian refugee repositioning, per The National News.
Iraq
Halliburton, Bechtel accused of reaping windfalls of post-war reconstruction; watchdog groups claimed funds were siphoned off, and used to shape politics to fit US interests.
World
Guess Who's Back: USAID Operations Rebooted in Several Crisis Zones
Yesterday, 05:04 GMT
