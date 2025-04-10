https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/what-is-usaids-scandalous-legacy-in-six-nations-its-made-a-comeback-to---1121854662.html
What is USAID’s Scandalous Legacy in Six Nations it's Made a Comeback to?
What is USAID’s Scandalous Legacy in Six Nations it's Made a Comeback to?
USAID operations, reportedly rebooted in Syria, Somalia, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Ecuador, were more a curse than a blessing for these countries.
Here’s why:Syria Funding infamous White Helmets - key players in staging chemical attack frame-ups that triggered Western strikes on Syria. $44.6M USAID program implicated in embezzlement and cash diversions to armed groups in Idlib. Somalia USAID, responsible for 40% of aid, faced claims of fraud vulnerability and fund diversions, with congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) accusing it of bankrolling terrorist groups, including Boko Haram. Lebanon USAID took credit for laying the groundwork for Lebanon’s 2005 Cedar Revolution, boasting years of funding before protests forced Syria’s exit. US aid tripled in the early 2000s - from $15M to $45M. Eсuador Then-president Rafael Correa accused the agency of funding opposition to destabilize his government. WikiLeaks-uncovered cables revealed US actions to derail his 2006 run. US State Dept sent a $20K grant for Ecuadorian drag theater, DOGE found. Jordan Funding of infrastructure and services sparked accusations of creating fiscal dependency, with aid used as leverage for policy alignments, including forcing Palestinian refugee repositioning, per The National News. Iraq Halliburton, Bechtel accused of reaping windfalls of post-war reconstruction; watchdog groups claimed funds were siphoned off, and used to shape politics to fit US interests.
