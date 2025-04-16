https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/china-faces-no-risk-of-gas-supply-shortages-amid-ongoing-trade-war-with-us---expert-1121877846.html

China Faces No Risk of Gas Supply Shortages Amid Ongoing Trade War With US - Expert

China is unlikely to face natural gas supply shortages due to the ongoing trade war with the United States, as US gas accounts for only a small share of Chinese imports and can be replaced by supplies from other countries, Sergey Kolobanov, an expert at the Center for Strategic Research, told Sputnik.

"The United States' share in China's total natural gas imports is insignificant, amounting to about 3.2% or 4.2 million tonnes in 2024," Kolobanov said. The expert noted that the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market is global and redirecting supply flow and finding alternative sources is relatively easy. Kolobanov acknowledged, however, that the trade war could affect overall economic activity in China, potentially slowing industrial production growth and leading to a downward revision of previously forecasted gas demand. The situation does not present immediate opportunities for Russia, the expert said, adding that the expansion of output and supply from Novatek’s Arctic LNG project is currently limited by a shortage of ice-class gas carriers. Moreover, even if negotiations on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project gain momentum, expanding pipeline exports remains a long-term prospect, he said. In early April, Bloomberg reported that China has not imported LNG from the US for more than 60 days, which is the longest period since the last trade war between the two countries five years ago. On April 2, US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing reciprocal tariffs on imports from other countries. Their base rate was set at 10%, while for 57 countries, increased rates were introduced, depending on the US trade deficit with a specific country. On April 9, Trump declared that a baseline tariff of 10% would be imposed for 90 days on over 75 countries that had not retaliated and had requested negotiations, except for China. On Sunday, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said that trade talks were underway with 130 countries. US tariffs on Chinese goods have now hit 145%, while China's tariffs on American imports reached 125%.

