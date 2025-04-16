https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/foreign-experts-urge-russia-and-us-to-collaborate-in-preventing-global-conflict--russias-intel-1121879452.html
Foreign Experts Hope Russia and US to Collaborate in Preventing Global Conflict – Russia's Intel
The foreign expert communities show hope that Moscow and Washington will join forces to prevent a global conflict, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday.
"As for Russian-US relations in the context of past and current events, foreign experts express hope for a new unification of efforts between Moscow and Washington capable of preventing the world from sliding into a new global conflict and resisting possible provocations from both Ukraine and the 'distraught Europeans,' traditionally incited by the UK," the statement read. Analysts are not surprised by London's leading destructive role in the Ukrainian conflict, the service said. "According to experts, the current discord in relations between the United States and the European Union countries accusing [US President] Donald Trump of authoritarianism is becoming, against the background of the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a factor contributing to the situational rapprochement between Washington and Moscow, as it has happened more than once in the past," the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign expert communities show hope that Moscow and Washington will join forces to prevent a global conflict, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday.
"As for Russian-US relations
in the context of past and current events, foreign experts express hope for a new unification of efforts between Moscow and Washington capable of preventing the world from sliding into a new global conflict and resisting possible provocations from both Ukraine and the 'distraught Europeans,' traditionally incited by the UK," the statement read.
Analysts are not surprised by London's leading destructive role in the Ukrainian conflict, the service said.
"According to experts, the current discord in relations between the United States and the European Union countries accusing [US President] Donald Trump of authoritarianism is becoming, against the background of the upcoming 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, a factor contributing to the situational rapprochement between Washington and Moscow, as it has happened more than once in the past," the statement said.