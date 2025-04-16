https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/pentagon-employee-placed-on-administrative-leave-amid-investigation-into-information-leaks--reports-1121877998.html
Pentagon Official Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Leak Investigation
Darin Selnick, the Pentagon’s deputy chief of staff, has been placed under administrative leave as part of an investigation into potential information leaks, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing defense officials.
The leak investigation concerns US military plans regarding the Panama Canal, deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon, and the suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.Reuters reported on Tuesday that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's senior adviser Dan Caldwell had been placed on administrative leave for an unauthorized leak.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Darin Selnick, the Pentagon’s deputy chief of staff, has been placed under administrative leave as part of an investigation into potential information leaks, a European newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing defense officials.
The leak investigation concerns US military plans regarding the Panama Canal
, deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon, and the suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's senior adviser Dan Caldwell had been placed on administrative leave for an unauthorized leak.