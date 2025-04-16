International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/pentagon-employee-placed-on-administrative-leave-amid-investigation-into-information-leaks--reports-1121877998.html
Pentagon Official Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Leak Investigation
Pentagon Official Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Leak Investigation
Sputnik International
Darin Selnick, the Pentagon’s deputy chief of staff, has been placed under administrative leave as part of an investigation into potential information leaks, the Politico newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing defense officials.
2025-04-16T09:26+0000
2025-04-16T09:48+0000
americas
us
elon musk
pentagon
panama canal
leak
data leak
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120850191_0:93:3476:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf36241cf68c9c42614605e68812eef0.jpg
The leak investigation concerns US military plans regarding the Panama Canal, deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon, and the suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.Reuters reported on Tuesday that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's senior adviser Dan Caldwell had been placed on administrative leave for an unauthorized leak.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/pentagons-playbook-leaked-memo-names-new-potential-threats---1121713853.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0b/1120850191_334:0:3065:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4eca77581f50681382bb6257f1235cd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pentagon employee, administrative leave, information leaks, investigation
pentagon employee, administrative leave, information leaks, investigation

Pentagon Official Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Leak Investigation

09:26 GMT 16.04.2025 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 16.04.2025)
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakThis March 27, 2008, file aerial photo shows the Pentagon in Washington.
This March 27, 2008, file aerial photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2025
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Darin Selnick, the Pentagon’s deputy chief of staff, has been placed under administrative leave as part of an investigation into potential information leaks, a European newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing defense officials.
The leak investigation concerns US military plans regarding the Panama Canal, deployment of a second aircraft carrier to the Red Sea, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's visit to the Pentagon, and the suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's senior adviser Dan Caldwell had been placed on administrative leave for an unauthorized leak.
China's national flag is displayed next to the Pentagon logo at the Pentagon, Monday, May 7, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2025
Military
Pentagon’s Playbook: Leaked Memo Names New Potential Threats
30 March, 13:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала