Putin Announces Russia's Ambitious Plans to Explore Deep Space

Russia is planning to explore deep space, including the Moon and Mars, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2025-04-16T15:56+0000

2025-04-16T15:56+0000

2025-04-16T16:09+0000

"We also have plans to explore deep space—both the Moon and Mars. Let me remind you that we were once the first to make a piechmatic landing on a planet with the 400-500 degree Celsius [752-932 degree Fahrenheit] temperature. But it has been done, which seems incredible. Many projects are being implemented. I think this one will eventually be implemented as well," Putin said during a meeting with students of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University. Russia is a country attractive to partners in regard to the exploration of deep space, he added.Many different ideas exist on how to complete the work of the International Space Station (ISS), Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia and China have very ambitious plans for cooperation in space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."We have big plans with the People's Republic of China, interesting, good ambitious ones. In general, with the BRICS countries as a whole — with India, with South Africa, with Brazil. This cooperation does not stop and cannot stop," Putin said.Space cooperation between Russia and the United States continues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."By the way, we continue to cooperate with the United States in space, no matter what, everything continues, and the Europeans decided to suspend it, but this is their choice," Putin said.Russian space equipment is still working on European stations, although the Europeans have stopped cooperating with the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin said."Despite the fact that our European partners have stopped cooperating with us, they have practically reduced it to zero, nevertheless, Russian equipment is still working at their stations and facilities. In particular, in my opinion, it is used to study Mars and so on. What we did, or we did, or we did together, everything is still working. So it is important to them too. They have curtailed cooperation, but the devices have not been withdrawn, the devices are working," Putin said.

