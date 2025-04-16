International
Iran Stands Firm: Uranium Enrichment Not Up for Debate in US Talks
The matter of uranium enrichment in Iran is not up for debate during the US-Iranian talks despite the West's potential concerns, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"Uranium enrichment is a reality, an acknowledged fact, and we stand ready to facilitate trust [with the US side] despite potential concerns. Still, the matter of uranium enrichment is not up for debate," Iran's state-run SNN news agency quoted Araghchi as saying.On Monday, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said that Italy had agreed to host the second round of the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. This was confirmed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry later said that the second round will also take place in Muscat.Muscat hosted the first round of indirect talks between Araghchi and Witkoff on Saturday. Witkoff described the talks as positive and constructive, while Araghchi called the atmosphere constructive and calm.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The matter of uranium enrichment in Iran is not up for debate during the US-Iranian talks despite the West's potential concerns, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
"Uranium enrichment is a reality, an acknowledged fact, and we stand ready to facilitate trust [with the US side] despite potential concerns. Still, the matter of uranium enrichment is not up for debate," Iran's state-run SNN news agency quoted Araghchi as saying.
On Monday, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said that Italy had agreed to host the second round of the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. This was confirmed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry later said that the second round will also take place in Muscat.
Muscat hosted the first round of indirect talks between Araghchi and Witkoff on Saturday. Witkoff described the talks as positive and constructive, while Araghchi called the atmosphere constructive and calm.
