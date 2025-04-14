https://sputnikglobe.com/20250414/second-round-of-us-iran-talks-expected-to-take-place-in-rome-on-saturday---reports-1121868268.html
Second Round of US-Iran Talks Expected to Take Place in Rome on Saturday - Reports
The second round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear program may take place on April 19 in Rome, Axios reported, citing sources.
The change of venue for the meeting was proposed by the American side, the report said.Last Saturday, indirect talks were held in the Omani capital of Muscat between Araghchi and Witkoff. According to Witkoff, the talks between Iran and the United States in Oman were positive and constructive. Araghchi also called the atmosphere of these talks constructive and calm, thanked the Omani foreign minister for his efforts in exchanging views between the Iranian and US delegations, and announced that the second round of talks between Iran and the US would be held on Saturday, April 19.
The second round of US-Iran talks on the nuclear program may take place on April 19 in Rome, Axios reported, citing sources.
The change of venue for the meeting was proposed by the American side, the report said.
Last Saturday, indirect talks were held in the Omani capital of Muscat
between Araghchi and Witkoff. According to Witkoff, the talks between Iran and the United States in Oman were positive and constructive. Araghchi also called the atmosphere of these talks constructive and calm, thanked the Omani foreign minister for his efforts in exchanging views between the Iranian and US delegations, and announced that the second round of talks between Iran and the US would be held on Saturday, April 19.