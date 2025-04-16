https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/us-initiates-full-withdrawal-from-conoco-field-military-base-in-eastern-syria---reports-1121879204.html
US Begins Withdrawing Troops From Key Base Near Syria's Largest Gas Field
US Begins Withdrawing Troops From Key Base Near Syria's Largest Gas Field
The United States has begun withdrawing military personnel from a base located near Syria's largest gas field, Koniko, in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (New Arab) newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The pan-Arab newspaper cited a source in the pro-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as saying that the US military at the base began drawing down in early April. Two columns consisting of 70 and 200 vehicles, respectively, were spotted leaving the base within the past 10 days and heading towards the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. A US defense official told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Pentagon regularly adjusts its military forces according to operational requirements, in response to media reports suggesting that the United States has started withdrawing troops from a military base in the Deir ez-Zor province."The Department of Defense routinely reallocates forces based on operational needs and contingencies. These movements demonstrate the flexible nature of US global defense posture and US capability to deploy world-wide on short notice to meet evolving security threats. Due to operational security reasons, we have nothing additional to provide at this time," the official said in a statement.
US Begins Withdrawing Troops From Key Base Near Syria's Largest Gas Field
14:55 GMT 16.04.2025
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The United States has begun withdrawing military personnel from a base located near Syria's largest gas field, Koniko, in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (New Arab) newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The pan-Arab newspaper cited a source in the pro-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as saying that the US military at the base began drawing down in early April. Two columns consisting of 70 and 200 vehicles, respectively, were spotted leaving the base within the past 10 days and heading towards the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.
A US defense official told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Pentagon regularly adjusts its military forces according to operational requirements, in response to media reports suggesting that the United States has started withdrawing troops from a military base in the Deir ez-Zor province.
from a military base in the Deir ez-Zor province.
"The Department of Defense routinely reallocates forces based on operational needs and contingencies. These movements demonstrate the flexible nature of US global defense posture and US capability to deploy world-wide on short notice to meet evolving security threats. Due to operational security reasons, we have nothing additional to provide at this time," the official said in a statement.
