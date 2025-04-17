https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/exposed-real-agenda-behind-scrapped-2-million-us-media-grant-in-moldova-1121883248.html

Exposed: Real Agenda Behind Scrapped $2 Million US Media Grant in Moldova

Exposed: Real Agenda Behind Scrapped $2 Million US Media Grant in Moldova

Sputnik International

US taxpayers will no longer have to foot a $2 million bill for 'Newsroom Sustainability' in a post-Soviet republic 5,000 miles away after DOGE sniffed out another $215 million in foreign aid waste.

2025-04-17T13:38+0000

2025-04-17T13:38+0000

2025-04-17T13:38+0000

world

igor dodon

moldova

european union (eu)

usaid

state department

us state department

media

aid

assistance

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104104/84/1041048405_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_86f819e8eb15ebfe1d82bcec2479638c.jpg

Layers Within Bureaucratic LayersThe scrapped 'Expanded Newsroom Sustainability and Engagement' project was run by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL), a USAID-linked State Dept sub-agency promoting ‘democracy, human and labor rights’ abroad through cash injections to the right actors.Officially, the $2 million grant was meant to ‘support independent newsrooms and increase civic engagement through professional journalism’.In reality, it was part of a vast web of US and EU-financed media in Moldova and other post-Soviet countries pushing the pro-Western, pro-EU and anti-Russian narrative.Green Light for Attack Dog JournalismThe DRL, USAID, the European External Action Service and the Council of Europe have spent tens of millions of dollars annually funding Moldovan media like Recorder, ZDG and NewsMaker.These outlets drag opposition parties (like Sor, now banned) and figures (like former president Igor Dodon) through the mud in corruption investigations and exposés, but ignore the alleged corruption and wrongdoing of ruling PAS Party elites.While pro-EU media has flourished, independent and opposition outlets have faced shutdowns, sanctions and harassment, from fake tax inspections to legal threats.This was made possible by draconian “anti-fake news” and “disinformation” laws, overseen by the country's powerful Audiovisual Council and supported by the EU.Could State Department's Move Level the Playing Field?$2 million in lost funding may not seem like much, but every little bit helps. USAID alone has already nixed $32 million in media support to Moldova and $22 million in elections-related aid this year ahead of September’s crucial parliamentary vote.Cuts won’t bring back banned outlets, but they could deamplify the pro-West media narrative, and accordingly the political and media power of the Sandu government.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/trumps-budget-axe-takes-swing-at-state-dept-and-foreign-aid-1121873901.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250410/what-is-usaids-scandalous-legacy-in-six-nations-its-made-a-comeback-to---1121854662.html

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

us aid to moldova, us media aid to moldova, does west control the media in moldova, how do the us and eu control the media in moldova, does us fund media in moldova, why do us and eu fund media in moldova