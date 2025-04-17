Lifting Terrorist Status From Taliban Opens Way to Full Partnership With Afghanistan – Moscow
16:11 GMT 17.04.2025 (Updated: 18:20 GMT 17.04.2025)
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankFrom left to right: Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, member of the Taliban* leadership Amir Khan Muttaqi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and other officials at a joint photo session as part of the 6th meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. October 4, 2024.
The lifting of the terrorist status from the Taliban movement opens way to establishing full-fledged partnership with Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"The removal of terrorist status from the Taliban movement... paves the way for establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, carried out in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples. Russia aims to build mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan in all areas, including the fight against drugs and terrorism," the statement said.
Other statements by Russian Foreign Ministry:
The Russian side expresses gratitude for Afghanistan's military operations on its territory against Wilayat Khorasan, a terrorist group which is banned in Russia
Afghanistan has the potential to become a key player in major energy and infrastructure projects
