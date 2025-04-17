https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/lifting-terrorist-status-from-taliban-opens-way-to-full-partnership-with-afghanistan--moscow-1121885085.html

Lifting Terrorist Status From Taliban Opens Way to Full Partnership With Afghanistan – Moscow

The lifting of the terrorist status from the Taliban movement opens way to establishing full-fledged partnership with Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The removal of terrorist status from the Taliban movement... paves the way for establishing a full-fledged partnership with Kabul, carried out in the interests of the Russian and Afghan peoples. Russia aims to build mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan in all areas, including the fight against drugs and terrorism," the statement said.Other statements by Russian Foreign Ministry:

