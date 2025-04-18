International
Bishop Markell to Travel to Jerusalem for Holy Fire Later on Friday
Bishop Markell to Travel to Jerusalem for Holy Fire Later on Friday
Bishop Markell of Balti and Falesti is planning to travel to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire on Friday, a source close to the bishop told Sputnik.
"Bishop Markell plans to fly out today and travel to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire," the source said.On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
Bishop Markell to Travel to Jerusalem for Holy Fire Later on Friday

13:45 GMT 18.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bishop Markell of Balti and Falesti is planning to travel to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire on Friday, a source close to the bishop told Sputnik.
"Bishop Markell plans to fly out today and travel to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire," the source said.
On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.
Moldovan President Maya Sandu - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2025
World
Sandu Fears Church, Faith That Unite People - Shor on Disruption of Bishop Markell's Trip
11:10 GMT
