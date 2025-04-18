https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/bishop-markell-to-travel-to-jerusalem-for-holy-fire-later-on-friday-1121889683.html

Bishop Markell to Travel to Jerusalem for Holy Fire Later on Friday

Bishop Markell to Travel to Jerusalem for Holy Fire Later on Friday

Bishop Markell of Balti and Falesti is planning to travel to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire on Friday, a source close to the bishop told Sputnik.

"Bishop Markell plans to fly out today and travel to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire," the source said.On Thursday, Moldovan media reported that Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check, which ultimately prevented him from boarding his flight to Israel on time. He was supposed to go to Jerusalem to receive the Holy Fire for Moldova during the annual Great Saturday ceremony.

