International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/sandu-fears-church-faith-that-unite-people---shor-on-disruption-of-bishop-markells-trip-1121888755.html
Sandu Fears Church, Faith That Unite People - Shor on Disruption of Bishop Markell's Trip
Sandu Fears Church, Faith That Unite People - Shor on Disruption of Bishop Markell's Trip
Sputnik International
Moldovan President Maia Sandu is afraid of faith and church that unite people, Moldovan opposition leader Ilan Shor told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on Bishop Markell of Balti and Falesti's detention at the Chisinau airport.
2025-04-18T11:10+0000
2025-04-18T11:10+0000
world
maia sandu
moldova
gagauzia
chisinau
orthodox church
detention
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095070821_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_a4bca7f7b146456a71026c4a75105f57.jpg
"Sandu is afraid of the church. She is afraid of the faith that unites the people. Because people who believe cannot be broken. But she and her masters have another task. To enslave, to deceive, to divide. So that no one resists," Shor said. The disruption of the bishop's trip is a known tactic of the president, who starts with "petty shenanigans" and then resorts to more serious strikes, the politician added. I guarantee that the people will always have something to lean on and ask for help. Despite Sandu's efforts, the church will not give up its mission to save and heal souls. [Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia] will not betray people's trust. And the [Moldovan opposition] Pobeda [Victory] bloc will not stop demanding from this government to answer for everything it does against its own people," he said.On Thursday, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport and subjected to a thorough inspection, which made him miss his flight to Israel for the Holy Fire.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/moldovas-eu-ambitions-come-hand-in-hand-with-hybrid-threats--church-crackdown-1121887174.html
moldova
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095070821_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_77213e6582b27a03f2ecf288a893a275.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moldovan president maia sandu, disruption of bishop markell's trip, moldovan opposition leader ilan shor
moldovan president maia sandu, disruption of bishop markell's trip, moldovan opposition leader ilan shor

Sandu Fears Church, Faith That Unite People - Shor on Disruption of Bishop Markell's Trip

11:10 GMT 18.04.2025
© Sputnik / Sputnik / Go to the mediabankMoldovan President Maya Sandu
Moldovan President Maya Sandu - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2025
© Sputnik / Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldovan President Maia Sandu is afraid of faith and church that unite people, Moldovan opposition leader Ilan Shor told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on Bishop Markell of Balti and Falesti's detention at the Chisinau airport.
"Sandu is afraid of the church. She is afraid of the faith that unites the people. Because people who believe cannot be broken. But she and her masters have another task. To enslave, to deceive, to divide. So that no one resists," Shor said.
The disruption of the bishop's trip is a known tactic of the president, who starts with "petty shenanigans" and then resorts to more serious strikes, the politician added.
I guarantee that the people will always have something to lean on and ask for help. Despite Sandu's efforts, the church will not give up its mission to save and heal souls. [Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia] will not betray people's trust. And the [Moldovan opposition] Pobeda [Victory] bloc will not stop demanding from this government to answer for everything it does against its own people," he said.
People holding European Union and Moldovan flags fill the Great National Assembly Square in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, May 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2025
Analysis
Moldova’s EU Ambitions Come Hand-in-Hand With Hybrid Threats & Church Crackdown
09:52 GMT
On Thursday, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport and subjected to a thorough inspection, which made him miss his flight to Israel for the Holy Fire.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала