Sandu Fears Church, Faith That Unite People - Shor on Disruption of Bishop Markell's Trip

Moldovan President Maia Sandu is afraid of faith and church that unite people, Moldovan opposition leader Ilan Shor told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on Bishop Markell of Balti and Falesti's detention at the Chisinau airport.

"Sandu is afraid of the church. She is afraid of the faith that unites the people. Because people who believe cannot be broken. But she and her masters have another task. To enslave, to deceive, to divide. So that no one resists," Shor said. The disruption of the bishop's trip is a known tactic of the president, who starts with "petty shenanigans" and then resorts to more serious strikes, the politician added. I guarantee that the people will always have something to lean on and ask for help. Despite Sandu's efforts, the church will not give up its mission to save and heal souls. [Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia] will not betray people's trust. And the [Moldovan opposition] Pobeda [Victory] bloc will not stop demanding from this government to answer for everything it does against its own people," he said.On Thursday, Bishop Markell was detained at the Chisinau airport and subjected to a thorough inspection, which made him miss his flight to Israel for the Holy Fire.

