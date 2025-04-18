https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/lebanese-politician-slams-moldova-for-stopping-orthodox-archbishop-from-going-to-jerusalem-1121890280.html

Lebanese Politician Slams Moldova for Stopping Orthodox Archbishop From Going to Jerusalem

Lebanese Politician Slams Moldova for Stopping Orthodox Archbishop From Going to Jerusalem

Moldova's attempt to stop Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti from traveling to Jerusalem for the annual Holy Fire rite was an act of repression against a person of faith, former Lebanese State Minister for Combating Corruption Nicola Tueni told Sputnik on Friday.

"Such actions equal repression and are an attempt to promote political interests and agendas at the expense of religious traditions that the peoples of the East have followed since time immemorial," Tueni said. Archbishop Markell's detention violates personal and religious freedoms and undermines the UN Charter and multiple international conventions, the Lebanese politician added. This year, delegations from the Moldovan and Bessarabian Orthodox Churches were to travel to Israel from Moldova to take part in the Holy Fire ceremony, which is held annually on Great Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church that unites 70% of the residents of Moldova and its breakaway region of Transnistria. Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean) has repeatedly expressed regret that the current authorities of the country avoid dialogue with the church. Hours-long checks under the supervision of armed police officers have recently occurred at the Chisinau airport, especially targeting representatives of the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc and Moldovan public figures who arrived from Russia after participating in various international forums. Yevgenia Gutsul, head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, was detained at the same airport on March 25. A Chisinau court arrested her for 20 days on charges of violating rules for campaign financing and document forgery. On April 9, the court placed Gutsul under home arrest for 30 days, which her supporters slammed as political pressure. Several protests have since taken place in Gagauzia.Moldovan media reported that the country's top Orthodox Christian cleric was detained at the Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check on Thursday and was late for his flight to Israel. The traditional Holy Fire ceremony will take place in Jerusalem on Saturday, a day before the Orthodox Easter.

