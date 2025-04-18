https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/russian-forces-liberate-over-valentynovka-in-dpr---mod-1121888521.html

Russian Forces Liberate Valentynovka in DPR - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Yug has taken control of the settlement of Valentinovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The settlements of Kalinovo and Valentinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic were liberated by active actions of the units of Battlegroup Yug," the ministry said in a statement.The Ukrainian military has lost over 1,020 soldiers and a tank in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated more than 2,170 Ukrainian military personnel, while Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 2,680 Ukrainian soldiers and two tanks and taken control over the villages of Yelizovetovka and Preobrazhenka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost over 1,900 soldiers, while 64 of them surrendered, the ministry also said, adding that Battlegroup Zapad eliminated over 1,730 Ukrainian soldiers."The units of Battlegroup Dnepr of forces took more favorable lines and positions. They eliminated the manpower and equipment of three mechanized mountain assault brigades, three Ukrainian coastal defense brigades, and three territorial defense brigades. The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 540 servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, and 56 vehicles. A US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, 12 field artillery guns, nine electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, and 16 ammunition depots were also destroyed," the statement read.

