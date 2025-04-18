https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/moldovas-eu-ambitions-come-hand-in-hand-with-hybrid-threats--church-crackdown-1121887174.html

Moldova’s EU Ambitions Come Hand-in-Hand With Hybrid Threats & Church Crackdown

Moldova project is driven by a radical anti-Christian faction of European bureaucracy — especially given their recent actions against the Moldovan Orthodox Church, Dmitry Evstafiev, professor at HSE University, told Sputnik.

analysis

The detention of Archbishop Markell at Chisinau International Airport fits seamlessly into Moldova’s designated role as a prime testing ground for EU-driven hybrid pressures, Dr. Marco Marsili, researcher at Cà Foscari University of Venice, told Sputnik. Preventing the Archbishop from flying to attend the Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem just days before Orthodox Easter risks “undermining religious freedom and deepening the divide between church and state,” said the pundit. He underscored Moldova’s “strategic vulnerability” due to its proximity to Ukraine, its complex multiethnic composition, coveted EU candidate status, and upcoming September parliamentary elections.EU 'Project'Unlike Ukraine, a joint US-EU project, the Moldova scenario is fully driven by an increasingly radical, anti-Christian faction of European bureaucracy — especially given their recent actions against the Moldovan Orthodox Church, Dmitry Evstafiev, political scientist and professor at HSE University, told Sputnik. The project is designed to ignite a backup hotspot of tension on Russia’s border if peace talks on Ukraine succeed, he noted. The political scientist added that Moldova is facing a rapid push toward annexation by Romania. According to the pundit, it is clear to everyone, particularly in Transnistria, that this will evolve into a serious conflict with substantial human costs. The full-scale military conflict in the making is aimed directly at Russia and its Black Sea presence, Evstafiev warned.EU MeddlingEU interference in Moldova’s political and electoral processes favors pro-EU, pro-NATO outcomes, Paolo Raffone, director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels, told Sputnik.The pressure could escalate tensions and trigger clashes, similar to Ukraine’s Maidan, he said.EU and NATO leaders, backed by France, the UK, and Germany, continue a confrontational approach with Russia, influencing political developments in Moldova and Romania, stressed the pundit. According to him, they are struggling to maintain influence on the eastern flank, with tensions rising in countries like Georgia, Romania, and Moldova.

Svetlana Ekimenko

