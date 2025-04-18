https://sputnikglobe.com/20250418/scott-ritter-rubios-threats-to-quit-ukraine-peace-talks-look-like-sabotage-1121890431.html
Scott Ritter: Rubio’s Threats to Quit Ukraine Peace Talks Look Like Sabotage
Marco Rubio warned Friday that the US could walk out on the Ukrainian peace process if progress is not seen "within days." A day earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky accused Trump Ukraine envoy Steve Witkoff of "spreading Russian narratives," and said Witkoff has no "mandate...to speak about Ukrainian territories."
Ritter sees Rubio's comments as an attempt to "create the atmosphere of a failed policy" to try to get the US to abandon its current policy on Ukraine, but doesn't see President Trump accepting this position.Ritter also recalled that Rubio's position in the Trump administration has forced him to pull a 180 degree turn on the traditional pro-Ukraine, anti-Russia posture he held throughout his career in the Senate.Ultimately, Ritter said, what the Ukraine crisis needs right now is diplomacy. "This requires the United States to put pressure on Europe, to put pressure on Ukraine. The Trump administration doesn't seem to have the leverage necessary to achieve that. This is where Marco Rubio is supposed to be stepping forward to take the lead diplomatically to see the president's will translated into actual policy that can be implemented. But Rubio doesn't seem to be inclined to do this."
The US secretary of state's remarks on potentially ending the US peace push in Ukraine signal dual frustrations: with Steve Witkoff's influence over Ukraine policy, and with Russia's demands for a lasting peace instead of a temporary ceasefire, military analyst and former Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
“I think this is an effort by Marco Rubio to insert himself into the process, but I want to remind people that he doesn’t make policy, especially policy concerning US-Russian relations,” Ritter emphasized.
Ritter sees Rubio’s comments
as an attempt to “create the atmosphere of a failed policy” to try to get the US to abandon its current policy on Ukraine, but doesn’t see President Trump accepting this position.
Ritter also recalled that Rubio's position in the Trump administration has forced him to pull a 180 degree turn on the traditional pro-Ukraine, anti-Russia posture he held throughout his career in the Senate.
"Rubio's statement actually empowers Europe and Ukraine in many ways because now all they have to do is drag this out. The key here is for Europe and Ukraine is to get the United States out of the peacekeeping business and hopefully get the US back into the war-fighting business, that is, to continue their proxy conflict against Russia. That doesn't seem to be the policy direction that Donald Trump favors," the observer stressed.
Ultimately, Ritter said, what the Ukraine crisis needs right now is diplomacy. "This requires the United States to put pressure on Europe, to put pressure on Ukraine. The Trump administration doesn't seem to have the leverage necessary to achieve that. This is where Marco Rubio is supposed to be stepping forward to take the lead diplomatically to see the president's will translated into actual policy that can be implemented. But Rubio doesn't seem to be inclined to do this."
"So what I envision happening is, in a week or so, you'll see Marco Rubio make a play with the Trump administration, with the president himself, to terminate America's effort to bring this conflict to an end. But I don't see Donald Trump accepting that. I see Donald Trump rejecting that advice and continuing to press forward and giving Steve Witkoff a chance to work with the Russians. But this is a process that if it continues, is going to take weeks, if not months, before you get the kind of detailed agreement necessary to allow Russia to accept a ceasefire," Ritter summed up.