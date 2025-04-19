International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-should-be-aware-of-potential-ukrainian-attacks-amid-truce--expert-1121894888.html
Russia Should Be Aware of Potential Ukrainian Attacks Amid Truce – Expert
Russia Should Be Aware of Potential Ukrainian Attacks Amid Truce – Expert
Sputnik International
“They [Ukraine] have never gone along with anything else so I don't have high hopes," Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army and an international consultant, tells Sputnik.
2025-04-19T16:32+0000
2025-04-19T16:32+0000
analysis
vladimir putin
earl rasmussen
volodymyr zelensky
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119590305_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_abbed6d440f1c21eceb047edc928e26e.jpg
However, Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by Kiev. He adds that Zelensky should realize that the truce is “for his soldiers and his people”, yet Rasmussen is “concerned” about the intentions of the Kiev regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/after-putins-easter-truce-announcement-the-ball-is-in-ukraines-court-1121894385.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119590305_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_915095a7eabcdf646481aa93a57feb1e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, easter truce
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, easter truce

Russia Should Be Aware of Potential Ukrainian Attacks Amid Truce – Expert

16:32 GMT 19.04.2025
© MADS CLAUS RASMUSSENVolodymyr Zelensky sits in a F-16 fighter jet in the hangar of the Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, northern Denmark,
Volodymyr Zelensky sits in a F-16 fighter jet in the hangar of the Skrydstrup Airbase in Vojens, northern Denmark, - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2025
© MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN
Subscribe
Vladimir Putin declared an Easter truce and ordered all military operations to stop for the period.
However, Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by Kiev.
“They [Ukraine] have never gone along with anything else so I don't have high hopes," Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army and an international consultant, tells Sputnik.
He adds that Zelensky should realize that the truce is “for his soldiers and his people”, yet Rasmussen is “concerned” about the intentions of the Kiev regime.
"I'm hesitant, and I would not let your guard down", he stressed.
A service member of a sabotage and reconnaissance assault unit of the Russian army volunteer corps is seen in Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2025
Analysis
After Putin’s Easter Truce Announcement, The Ball is in Ukraine’s Court
15:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала