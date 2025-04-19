https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-should-be-aware-of-potential-ukrainian-attacks-amid-truce--expert-1121894888.html
Russia Should Be Aware of Potential Ukrainian Attacks Amid Truce – Expert
Russia Should Be Aware of Potential Ukrainian Attacks Amid Truce – Expert
Sputnik International
“They [Ukraine] have never gone along with anything else so I don't have high hopes," Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army and an international consultant, tells Sputnik.
2025-04-19T16:32+0000
2025-04-19T16:32+0000
2025-04-19T16:32+0000
analysis
vladimir putin
earl rasmussen
volodymyr zelensky
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119590305_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_abbed6d440f1c21eceb047edc928e26e.jpg
However, Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by Kiev. He adds that Zelensky should realize that the truce is “for his soldiers and his people”, yet Rasmussen is “concerned” about the intentions of the Kiev regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/after-putins-easter-truce-announcement-the-ball-is-in-ukraines-court-1121894385.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119590305_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_915095a7eabcdf646481aa93a57feb1e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, easter truce
russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, easter truce
Russia Should Be Aware of Potential Ukrainian Attacks Amid Truce – Expert
Vladimir Putin declared an Easter truce and ordered all military operations to stop for the period.
However, Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by Kiev.
“They [Ukraine] have never gone along with anything else so I don't have high hopes," Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army and an international consultant, tells Sputnik.
He adds that Zelensky should realize that the truce is “for his soldiers and his people”
, yet Rasmussen is “concerned” about the intentions of the Kiev regime.
"I'm hesitant, and I would not let your guard down", he stressed.