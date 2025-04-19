https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/russia-should-be-aware-of-potential-ukrainian-attacks-amid-truce--expert-1121894888.html

Russia Should Be Aware of Potential Ukrainian Attacks Amid Truce – Expert

“They [Ukraine] have never gone along with anything else so I don't have high hopes," Earl Rasmussen, a retired lieutenant colonel with over 20 years in the US Army and an international consultant, tells Sputnik.

analysis

vladimir putin

earl rasmussen

volodymyr zelensky

ukrainian crisis

However, Russian troops must be ready to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations by Kiev. He adds that Zelensky should realize that the truce is “for his soldiers and his people”, yet Rasmussen is “concerned” about the intentions of the Kiev regime.

russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, easter truce