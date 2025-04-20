https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/archbishop-markell-calls-on-orthodox-people-in-moldova-to-remain-committed-to-canonical-church-1121900571.html
BALTI, Moldova (Sputnik) - Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti, who was not allowed to fly to Israel for the Holy Fire by the Moldovan authorities twice, called on the Orthodox Christians in Moldova to remain committed to the canonical church, which is a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
Markell conducted the Easter service in the St. Constantin and Helena Cathedral. He gave the parishioners a piece of the Holy Fire, which was brought to Moldova by the delegation of the Moldovan Orthodox Church. Alongside with the canonical Moldovan metropolis, which is a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, there is also the Bessarabian metropolis in Moldova, which is a part of the Romanian Orthodox Church. This year the Orthodox Easter is celebrated on April 20. In Moldova, where 97% of the people identify themselves as the Orthodox Christians, this is one of the most respected religious events. On the eve of Easter solemn services are conducted in all the churches of the country. The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church that unites 70% of the residents of Moldova and Transnistria. Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean) has repeatedly expressed regret that the current authorities of the country avoid dialogue with the church. Markell was stopped at the Chisinau airport on Thursday for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel where he planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony. Markell told reporters that he would make another attempt to fly to Jerusalem on Friday evening. However, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the archbishop was once again prevented from boarding.
Archbishop Markell Calls on Orthodox People in Moldova to Remain Committed to Canonical Church
BALTI, Moldova (Sputnik) - Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti, who was not allowed to fly to Israel for the Holy Fire by the Moldovan authorities twice, called on the Orthodox Christians in Moldova to remain committed to the canonical church, which is a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.
Markell conducted the Easter service in the St. Constantin and Helena Cathedral. He gave the parishioners a piece of the Holy Fire, which was brought to Moldova by the delegation of the Moldovan Orthodox Church.
"It is always good with Christ. Hold on, brothers and sisters, to the Risen Christ, hold on to His canonical holy Orthodox Church, here, in Moldova - the Orthodox Church of Moldova ... And all the other [churches], all man-made, all created by some dubious people, they are made not for people to receive grace and comfort of soul, but for them to get some momentary benefits," Markell said.
Alongside with the canonical Moldovan metropolis, which is a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, there is also the Bessarabian metropolis in Moldova, which is a part of the Romanian Orthodox Church.
This year the Orthodox Easter is celebrated on April 20. In Moldova, where 97% of the people identify themselves as the Orthodox Christians, this is one of the most respected religious events. On the eve of Easter solemn services are conducted in all the churches of the country.
The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church that unites 70% of the residents of Moldova and Transnistria. Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean) has repeatedly expressed regret that the current authorities of the country avoid dialogue with the church.
Markell was stopped at the Chisinau airport
on Thursday for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel where he planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony. Markell told reporters that he would make another attempt to fly to Jerusalem on Friday evening. However, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the archbishop was once again prevented from boarding.