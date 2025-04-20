https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/archbishop-markell-calls-on-orthodox-people-in-moldova-to-remain-committed-to-canonical-church-1121900571.html

Archbishop Markell Calls on Orthodox People in Moldova to Remain Committed to Canonical Church

Archbishop Markell Calls on Orthodox People in Moldova to Remain Committed to Canonical Church

Sputnik International

BALTI, Moldova (Sputnik) - Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti, who was not allowed to fly to Israel for the Holy Fire by the Moldovan authorities twice, called on the Orthodox Christians in Moldova to remain committed to the canonical church, which is a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

2025-04-20T16:51+0000

2025-04-20T16:51+0000

2025-04-20T16:51+0000

world

moldova

russian orthodox church

orthodox church

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/09/1120081458_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_730ace112caf568c06e6bca3a0b28cc5.jpg

Markell conducted the Easter service in the St. Constantin and Helena Cathedral. He gave the parishioners a piece of the Holy Fire, which was brought to Moldova by the delegation of the Moldovan Orthodox Church. Alongside with the canonical Moldovan metropolis, which is a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, there is also the Bessarabian metropolis in Moldova, which is a part of the Romanian Orthodox Church. This year the Orthodox Easter is celebrated on April 20. In Moldova, where 97% of the people identify themselves as the Orthodox Christians, this is one of the most respected religious events. On the eve of Easter solemn services are conducted in all the churches of the country. The Orthodox Church of Moldova is a self-governing part of the Russian Orthodox Church that unites 70% of the residents of Moldova and Transnistria. Metropolitan of Chisinau and All Moldova Vladimir (Nicolae Cantarean) has repeatedly expressed regret that the current authorities of the country avoid dialogue with the church. Markell was stopped at the Chisinau airport on Thursday for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel where he planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony. Markell told reporters that he would make another attempt to fly to Jerusalem on Friday evening. However, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the archbishop was once again prevented from boarding.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/eu-globalists-violate-religious-freedom-by-crackdown-on-archbishop-markell-1121893516.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250419/the-holy-fire-will-come-to-moldova--archbishop-markell-1121891993.html

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bishop markell crack down, persecution of faith moldova, persecution of christianity