Ukraine Attempts to Attack Russian Positions Regardless of Easter Truce

Russian troops in the special military op zone strictly OBSERVED THE CEASEFIRE regime from 18.00 on April 19 and remained at controlled borders and positions, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

At night, the Ukrainian forces ATTEMPTED ATTACKS on Russian positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr in the Donetsk People's Republic. They were repelled. Russia's Defense Ministry added that Ukrainian troops: ▪️launched 48 aircraft-type UAVs, ▪️fired 444 artillery and mortar rounds ▪️carried out 900 drone strikes using quadcopters, ▪️carried out 12 strikes on the border areas of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions, with 33 UAV attacks and seven bomb drops. As a result, there are casualties and injuries among the civilian population, and damage to civilian infrastructure. BEFORE THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE EASTER TRUCE, Russian troops liberated the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic Key statements from the Russian MoD daily briefing on the special military operation BEFORE THE CEASEFIRE: ▪️Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of the Russian Tsentr Battlegroup amounted to 420 militants; ▪️Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of the Russian Yug combat group amounted to 310 fighters; ▪️Russian Vostok Battlegroup destroyed over 160 soldiers and 3 armored personnel carriers; ▪️Ukrainian losses in the area of responsibility of Russia's Dnepr group amounted to 100 militants; ▪️Russian forces destroyed three JDAM-guided aerial bombs, one HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, and 88 drones

