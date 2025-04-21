https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/trump-promises-full-details-on-ukraine-peace-talks-over-next-3-days-1121907091.html
Trump Promises Full Details on Ukraine Peace Talks Over Next 3 Days
2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would share full details about the progress made in the peace talks regarding Ukraine over the next three days, noting that there have been "very good" meetings on the issue.
"I will be giving you a full detail over the next three days, but we had very good meetings on Ukraine-Russia [settlement]," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He also mentioned that the meetings on Iran were "very good" following the conclusion of the second round of talks regarding Tehran’s nuclear program over the weekend.