Trump Promises Full Details on Ukraine Peace Talks Over Next 3 Days

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would share full details about the progress made in the peace talks regarding Ukraine over the next three days, noting that there have been "very good" meetings on the issue.

He also mentioned that the meetings on Iran were "very good" following the conclusion of the second round of talks regarding Tehran’s nuclear program over the weekend.

