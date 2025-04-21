International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/trump-promises-full-details-on-ukraine-peace-talks-over-next-3-days-1121907091.html
Trump Promises Full Details on Ukraine Peace Talks Over Next 3 Days
Trump Promises Full Details on Ukraine Peace Talks Over Next 3 Days
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would share full details about the progress made in the peace talks regarding Ukraine over the next three days, noting that there have been "very good" meetings on the issue.
2025-04-21T15:56+0000
2025-04-21T15:56+0000
world
us
ukraine
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dab8c8814d3077a072cdccf3f24edac.jpg
He also mentioned that the meetings on Iran were "very good" following the conclusion of the second round of talks regarding Tehran’s nuclear program over the weekend.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/why-is-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plants-neutrality-a-no-go-1121906598.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79576abe94f1d2b5d7acb81cc3bb1405.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, trump peace settlement ukraine, ukraine hostilities, russia's special military operation ukraine
ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, trump peace settlement ukraine, ukraine hostilities, russia's special military operation ukraine

Trump Promises Full Details on Ukraine Peace Talks Over Next 3 Days

15:56 GMT 21.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisUS President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
US President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would share full details about the progress made in the peace talks regarding Ukraine over the next three days, noting that there have been "very good" meetings on the issue.
"I will be giving you a full detail over the next three days, but we had very good meetings on Ukraine-Russia [settlement]," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He also mentioned that the meetings on Iran were "very good" following the conclusion of the second round of talks regarding Tehran’s nuclear program over the weekend.
Zaporozhye NPP cooling pools. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2025
Analysis
Why is Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's Neutrality a No-Go?
15:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала