Ukraine Did Not Observe Easter Ceasefire - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Kiev regime did not observe the ceasefire on Easter, while using US-made HIMARS missiles for strikes, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday, commenting on US hopes for an extension of the ceasefire.

"The Kiev regime did not observe it during Easter either. Moreover, Ukraine used American HIMАRS weapons to violate the ceasefire. And this is not an accident, but a pattern, because during the moratorium on attacks on the fuel and energy infrastructure, Zelensky, who agreed to it, targeted civilian energy infrastructure," Zakharova said on Telegram. On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce that came into effect at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (15:00 GMT) on Saturday and lasted until midnight from Sunday to Monday (21:00 GMT on Sunday). Despite the Easter truce, the Ukrainian armed forces conducted five attacks on the city of Gorlovka (also known as Horlivka) in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Sunday, according to the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on Ukraine's war crimes. Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing the US State Department, that the US would like a long-term settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and an extension of the ceasefire after Sunday.

