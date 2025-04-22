https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russia-defeated-nazism-while-west-was-busy-developing-doomsday-weaponry-1121912883.html
Russia Defeated Nazism While West Was Busy Developing Nuclear Weapons
People in South Africa know that it is Soviet people who won the war on behalf of humanity, Sifiso Ndlovu, professor of history at the University of South Africa, told Sputnik's correspondent at the International Scientific Conference on the "80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II" in Moscow.
"The best we can remember them for is the nuclear war. They are the ones who brought such shame to humanity," he stressed.Adolf Hitler, who originated from the West and was the 'problem child' of the West, was defeated by the Soviet Union.
People in South Africa know that it was the Soviet people who won the war on behalf of humanity, Sifiso Ndlovu, a professor of history at the University of South Africa, told Sputnik's correspondent at the International Scientific Conference on the "80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II" in Moscow.
"The best we can remember them for is the nuclear war. They are the ones who brought such shame to humanity," he stressed.
Adolf Hitler, who originated from the West and was the 'problem child' of the West, was defeated by the Soviet Union.
"The West did nothing else but benefited from Germany in terms of economics and dependence. But when that ended, they then decided to join the war. They joined it later," Ndlovu said.