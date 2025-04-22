https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russian-forces-regain-control-of-st-nicholas-belogorsky-monastery-in-kursk-region-1121908801.html
Russian Forces Regain Control of St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Kursk Region
Sputnik International
The Sever Battlegroup of the Russian armed forces have regained control over the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the Gornal village of the Kursk Region, a source in the group told Sputnik on Tuesday.
The Sever Battlegroup of the Russian armed forces have regained control over the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the Gornal village of the Kursk Region, a source in the group told Sputnik on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have deployed 300 drone units in the Kursk Region, including the Magyar Birds special unit, to support their infantry and hold positions, the source said.In March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk Region, liberating the border town of Sudzha and multiple settlements, including Guevo and Oleshnya. Ukrainian losses in the Kursk direction have exceeded 75,000 troops, according to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Ukrainian armed forces used the monastery exclusively for military purposes, placing UAV control points and artillery mounts there.
The Sever Battlegroup of the Russian armed forces have regained control over the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the Gornal village of the Kursk Region, a source in the group told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The enemy's resistance was broken, the Gornal St. Nicholas monastery was liberated," the source said.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have deployed 300 drone units in the Kursk Region, including the Magyar Birds special unit, to support their infantry and hold positions, the source said.
"In this sector we have identified up to 300 drone crews – this estimate was based on the analysis of all UAV launches by Ukrainian forces at the beginning of the assault on the settlement of Guevo. Drone activity later increased as they redeployed the Magyar Birds unit to hold Gornal, the monastery, and Guevo. As everyone knows this unit specializes in aerial reconnaissance and precision strikes … Since their infantry failed to hold Guevo and broke under pressure, they tried reinforcing their positions with these drone units," the source said.
In March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk Region, liberating the border town of Sudzha and multiple settlements, including Guevo and Oleshnya. Ukrainian losses
in the Kursk direction have exceeded 75,000 troops, according to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry.