https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russian-forces-regain-control-of-st-nicholas-belogorsky-monastery-in-kursk-region-1121908801.html

Russian Forces Regain Control of St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Kursk Region

Russian Forces Regain Control of St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in Kursk Region

Sputnik International

The Sever Battlegroup of the Russian armed forces have regained control over the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the Gornal village of the Kursk Region, a source in the group told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2025-04-22T09:07+0000

2025-04-22T09:07+0000

2025-04-22T09:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

kursk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121186680_0:99:3290:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_445fc69bd432efac9c80a136c1092dd9.jpg

The Sever Battlegroup of the Russian armed forces have regained control over the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery in the Gornal village of the Kursk Region, a source in the group told Sputnik on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces have deployed 300 drone units in the Kursk Region, including the Magyar Birds special unit, to support their infantry and hold positions, the source said.In March, Russian forces launched a large-scale offensive in the Kursk Region, liberating the border town of Sudzha and multiple settlements, including Guevo and Oleshnya. Ukrainian losses in the Kursk direction have exceeded 75,000 troops, according to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/putin-easter-truce-ends-russia-will-reflect-on-its-impact-1121905458.html

russia

ukraine

kursk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, kursk incursion, kursk ukraine crisis