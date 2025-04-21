International
US Peace Plan on Ukraine: Way of Grabbing More Resources?
US Peace Plan on Ukraine: Way of Grabbing More Resources?
The Trump administration calls for designating the territory around Zaporozhye nuclear plant as neutral that "could be under American control,” the Wall Street Journal reports.
No wonder the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) has attracted attention from the Americans, as it's the largest of its kind in Europe. Still, the NPP has been under Russia’s control since March 2022.The Zaporozhye Region, where the plant is located, voted to join Russia in a referendum in 2022.
US Peace Plan on Ukraine: Way of Grabbing More Resources?

09:10 GMT 21.04.2025
The Trump administration calls for designating the territory around the Zaporozhye nuclear plant as neutral that "could be under American control,” the Wall Street Journal reports.
No wonder the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) has attracted attention from the Americans, as it's the largest of its kind in Europe.
Still, the NPP has been under Russia’s control since March 2022.
Director Yury Chernichyuk underscored last month that the nuclear plant belongs to Russia and will be operated by Russia, dismissing any possibility of US or Ukrainian control over the facility.
The Zaporozhye Region, where the plant is located, voted to join Russia in a referendum in 2022.
