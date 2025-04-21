https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/us-peace-plan-on-ukraine-way-of-grabbing-more-resources--1121902211.html
US Peace Plan on Ukraine: Way of Grabbing More Resources?
US Peace Plan on Ukraine: Way of Grabbing More Resources?
Sputnik International
The Trump administration calls for designating the territory around Zaporozhye nuclear plant as neutral that "could be under American control,” the Wall Street Journal reports.
2025-04-21T09:10+0000
2025-04-21T09:10+0000
2025-04-21T09:10+0000
world
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye npp
zaporozhye region
attention
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100054229_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3a527f581b6e9fd5ec4cfa394e7572.jpg
No wonder the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) has attracted attention from the Americans, as it's the largest of its kind in Europe. Still, the NPP has been under Russia’s control since March 2022.The Zaporozhye Region, where the plant is located, voted to join Russia in a referendum in 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/current-technical-condition-of-zaporozhye-npp-assessed-as-absolutely-safe---rosatom-head-1118662869.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100054229_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24d7525588148e9d4f15001d3324b744.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, territory around zaporozhye nuclear plant, neautral zone, us control
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, territory around zaporozhye nuclear plant, neautral zone, us control
US Peace Plan on Ukraine: Way of Grabbing More Resources?
The Trump administration calls for designating the territory around the Zaporozhye nuclear plant as neutral that "could be under American control,” the Wall Street Journal reports.
No wonder the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) has attracted attention from the Americans, as it's the largest of its kind in Europe.
Still, the NPP
has been under Russia’s control since March 2022.
Director Yury Chernichyuk underscored last month that the nuclear plant
belongs to Russia and will be operated by Russia, dismissing any possibility of US or Ukrainian control over the facility.
The Zaporozhye Region, where the plant is located, voted to join Russia in a referendum in 2022.