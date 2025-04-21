https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/us-peace-plan-on-ukraine-way-of-grabbing-more-resources--1121902211.html

US Peace Plan on Ukraine: Way of Grabbing More Resources?

US Peace Plan on Ukraine: Way of Grabbing More Resources?

Sputnik International

The Trump administration calls for designating the territory around Zaporozhye nuclear plant as neutral that "could be under American control,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

2025-04-21T09:10+0000

2025-04-21T09:10+0000

2025-04-21T09:10+0000

world

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye npp

zaporozhye region

attention

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100054229_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3a527f581b6e9fd5ec4cfa394e7572.jpg

No wonder the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) has attracted attention from the Americans, as it's the largest of its kind in Europe. Still, the NPP has been under Russia’s control since March 2022.The Zaporozhye Region, where the plant is located, voted to join Russia in a referendum in 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/current-technical-condition-of-zaporozhye-npp-assessed-as-absolutely-safe---rosatom-head-1118662869.html

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporozhye nuclear power plant, territory around zaporozhye nuclear plant, neautral zone, us control