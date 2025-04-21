https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/putin-easter-truce-ends-russia-will-reflect-on-its-impact-1121905458.html

Putin: Easter Truce Ends, Russia Will Reflect on Its Impact

Putin: Easter Truce Ends, Russia Will Reflect on Its Impact

The fighting resumed after the Easter truce, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

The Easter truce announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (15:00 GMT) on Saturday until midnight from Sunday to Monday (21:00 GMT on Sunday). Putin said that he assumed that Ukraine would follow Russia's example, but noted that Russian troops must be prepared to repel possible violations of the truce and provocations from the enemy.Russia has always respected truces and that is why it proposed such an idea, Putin said, adding that Moscow will reflect on the experience of declaring Easter truce.Almost 5,000 violations of the Easter truce by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded, but in general there was a decrease in activity, Vladimir Putin said.Kiev is trying to seize the initiative on a truce and talk about expanding the scope of targets, Vladimir Putin added.Kiev's Western handlers prompted its leadership not to reject the Easter truce initiative, Putin stressed.On Sumy Strike: Kiev Turns Civilians Sites Into Military TargetsThe proposal to refrain from strikes on Russian and Ukrainian civilian infrastructure facilities needs to be examined, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.The Kiev regime uses civilian facilities for military purposes, the president said, adding that Russia's strike on Sumy on April 15 targeted the building of the Sumy University, a civilian facility, which, however, was used by Ukrainian forces to host an award ceremony for those who committed crimes in Russia's border regions.Kiev, together with foreign curators, tried to organize a test of missile systems at a civilian facility in the Odessa region, Russian President stressed.

