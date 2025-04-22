Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, Oman's ONA Sign Memorandum of Understanding

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russias-rossiya-segodnya-omans-ona-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-1121913862.html
The Rossiya Segodnya international media group and the Omani Ministry of Information, represented by the Oman News Agency, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding and information exchange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The document was signed Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya and Omani Ambassador to Russia Hamoud bin Salim Al Tuwaih. The document exchange ceremony took place following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in the Kremlin.
