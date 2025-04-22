International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russias-rossiya-segodnya-omans-ona-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-1121913862.html
Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, Oman's ONA Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, Oman's ONA Sign Memorandum of Understanding
Sputnik International
The Rossiya Segodnya international media group and the Omani Ministry of Information, represented by the Oman News Agency, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding and information exchange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2025-04-22T17:56+0000
2025-04-22T17:56+0000
russia
dmitry kiselev
russia
oman
sputnik news
rossiya segodnya
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/16/1121913701_0:148:3113:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_5124fec97b8ea7b8812f46b8a6e9b365.jpg
The document was signed Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya and Omani Ambassador to Russia Hamoud bin Salim Al Tuwaih. The document exchange ceremony took place following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in the Kremlin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/rossiya-segodnya-welcomes-oic-journalists-for-spring-internship-1121909110.html
russia
oman
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/16/1121913701_191:0:2920:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2aedac402adb74a9ce0e76aa9602510f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
rossiya segodnya, oman, russia, mass media, journalist, journalists, sputnik
rossiya segodnya, oman, russia, mass media, journalist, journalists, sputnik

Russia's Rossiya Segodnya, Oman's ONA Sign Memorandum of Understanding

17:56 GMT 22.04.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim BlinovThe building of the international information agency Rossiya Segodnya on Zubovsky Boulevard in Moscow.
The building of the international information agency Rossiya Segodnya on Zubovsky Boulevard in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2025
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Rossiya Segodnya international media group and the Omani Ministry of Information, represented by the Oman News Agency, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding and information exchange, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The document was signed Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya and Omani Ambassador to Russia Hamoud bin Salim Al Tuwaih.
The document exchange ceremony took place following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in the Kremlin.
SputnikPro: lectures for representatives of foreign media within the framework of the InteRussia OIC program - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2025
Russia
Rossiya Segodnya Welcomes OIC Journalists for Spring Internship
10:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала