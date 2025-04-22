https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/trumps-plan-on-ukraine-may-include-deploying-european-forces---reports-1121910502.html

Trump's Plan on Ukraine May Include Deploying European Forces - Reports

Trump's Plan on Ukraine May Include Deploying European Forces - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's plan for a Ukrainian settlement may include the deployment of European forces to Ukraine to enforce a ceasefire, the New York Post reported, citing a senior US administration official.

2025-04-22T11:09+0000

2025-04-22T11:09+0000

2025-04-22T11:09+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107454899_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_592a7f74a829f32b0127241b399b1c7c.jpg

On Monday, Trump said he would provide full details on the progress of Ukraine peace talks over the next three days. Another option under discussion is a separate peacekeeping force in the form of a joint commission, which would involve Russia, Ukraine and a non-NATO country, in order to monitor the frontline and ensure a ceasefire is respected, the newspaper reported. At the same time, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, could reportedly present a final proposal to Russia this week, which could possibly include the partial lifting of sanctions. Meanwhile, a senior official told the New York Post that during last week's talks with Washington, Kiev was particularly concerned about the part of the agreement related to the territorial issue, referring to the regions that became part of Russia following referendums. Ukraine reportedly seemed "willing to give up 20%" of the land as part of the conflict settlement as long as it was considered a "de facto" rather than "de jure" recognition. On Friday, Trump said that Washington would step aside if either party to the Ukraine conflict stalled peace talks. Later, he expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would reach a deal in the coming week. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff held talks on the conflict resolution with representatives from Germany, the United Kingdom and Ukraine, as well as with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Witkoff said he discussed the question of Ukraine’s territory during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 11, adding that the issue could be partly solved. On Saturday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the US could recognize Crimea as part of Russia within the framework of a broader peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev, although a final decision was not made yet. In March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the presence of NATO states' troops on Ukrainian territory under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers, was a threat to Russia, and Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/trump-promises-full-details-on-ukraine-peace-talks-over-next-3-days-1121907091.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250420/eu-does-everything-to-prevent-peace-in-ukraine---french-politician-1121900726.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities