International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/brazils-brics-presidency-a-delicate-balance-between-the-global-south-and-north-1121916956.html
Brazil's BRICS Presidency: A Delicate Balance Between The Global South and North
Brazil's BRICS Presidency: A Delicate Balance Between The Global South and North
Sputnik International
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.
2025-04-23T10:39+0000
2025-04-23T10:50+0000
world
brics
brazil
russia
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121916794_120:0:1293:660_1920x0_80_0_0_43681cbecb4d28afa04e5605824db59f.jpg
“The biggest challenge Brazil faces in the presidency or chairmanship of the BRICS group is maintaining a balance between the Global South and the Global North,” Vitor Moura, Brazilian geopolitical expert and master’s post-graduate from Tsinghua University, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the second Youth Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.Brazil assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/indonesia-eager-to-join-brics-online-platform-initiative-1121533307.html
brazil
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Brazil's BRICS Presidency: a delicate balance between the Global South and North
Sputnik International
Brazil's BRICS Presidency: a delicate balance between the Global South and North
2025-04-23T10:39+0000
true
PT0M44S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121916794_267:0:1147:660_1920x0_80_0_0_99e5b4aa683d5ae7721b4b8092ca6318.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics presidency, balance between the global south and north, south africa
brics presidency, balance between the global south and north, south africa

Brazil's BRICS Presidency: A Delicate Balance Between The Global South and North

10:39 GMT 23.04.2025 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 23.04.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.
“The biggest challenge Brazil faces in the presidency or chairmanship of the BRICS group is maintaining a balance between the Global South and the Global North,” Vitor Moura, Brazilian geopolitical expert and master’s post-graduate from Tsinghua University, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the second Youth Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.
Brazil assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1.
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2025
World
Indonesia Eager to Join BRICS Online Platform Initiative
3 February, 14:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала