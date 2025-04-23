https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/brazils-brics-presidency-a-delicate-balance-between-the-global-south-and-north-1121916956.html

Brazil's BRICS Presidency: A Delicate Balance Between The Global South and North

BRICS is an interstate association created in 2006 by Russia, China, India and Brazil. South Africa joined in 2011. Since the beginning of 2024, a number of other countries have joined BRICS.

“The biggest challenge Brazil faces in the presidency or chairmanship of the BRICS group is maintaining a balance between the Global South and the Global North,” Vitor Moura, Brazilian geopolitical expert and master’s post-graduate from Tsinghua University, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the second Youth Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.Brazil assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1.

