International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/global-order-dying-nations-strive-to-navigate-shifting-alliances-1121918363.html
Global Order Dying: Nations Strive to Navigate Shifting Alliances
Global Order Dying: Nations Strive to Navigate Shifting Alliances
Sputnik International
“The relations between the United States and the European Union, Trump or not, is going to grow,” Emanuel Pietrobon, Head of the Information and Security Department at MasiraX in Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.
2025-04-23T12:23+0000
2025-04-23T12:23+0000
world
valdai
donald trump
russia
italy
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121918202_124:0:1296:659_1920x0_80_0_0_c849b1dfd0d5da6720ac24ed938bc86d.jpg
“The relations between the United States and the European Union, Trump or not, is going to grow,” Emanuel Pietrobon, Head of the Information and Security Department at MasiraX in Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project. “The two parts of the Atlantic, the two sides of the Atlantic, will grow even closer in the years to come,” Pietrobon said. “But there is room for maneuver in the global south.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250417/us-will-pull-eu-to-pieces-before-letting-it-partner-up-with-china-1121884324.html
valdai
russia
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Global order dying: nations strive to navigate shifting alliances
Sputnik International
Global order dying: nations strive to navigate shifting alliances
2025-04-23T12:23+0000
true
PT0M49S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/17/1121918202_270:0:1149:659_1920x0_80_0_0_d6f14dd6fc32e9d148bf39198ad60574.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
global order dying, relations between the united states and the european union, shifting alliances
global order dying, relations between the united states and the european union, shifting alliances

Global Order Dying: Nations Strive to Navigate Shifting Alliances

12:23 GMT 23.04.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Valdai Discussion Club, founded in 2004 and named after Lake Valdai near Veliky Novgorod, is renowned for its intellectual influence in Russia and abroad. Over 9,000 scientists, researchers, policymakers, and public figures from around the world have participated in its activities.
“The relations between the United States and the European Union, Trump or not, is going to grow,” Emanuel Pietrobon, Head of the Information and Security Department at MasiraX in Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.
“The two parts of the Atlantic, the two sides of the Atlantic, will grow even closer in the years to come,” Pietrobon said. “But there is room for maneuver in the global south.”
EU China flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2025
Analysis
US Will Pull EU to Pieces Before Letting It Partner Up With China
17 April, 14:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала