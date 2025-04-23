https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/global-order-dying-nations-strive-to-navigate-shifting-alliances-1121918363.html

Global Order Dying: Nations Strive to Navigate Shifting Alliances

“The relations between the United States and the European Union, Trump or not, is going to grow,” Emanuel Pietrobon, Head of the Information and Security Department at MasiraX in Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project.

“The relations between the United States and the European Union, Trump or not, is going to grow,” Emanuel Pietrobon, Head of the Information and Security Department at MasiraX in Italy, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 2nd Youth Conference of the Valdai Club’s New Generation Project. “The two parts of the Atlantic, the two sides of the Atlantic, will grow even closer in the years to come,” Pietrobon said. “But there is room for maneuver in the global south.”

