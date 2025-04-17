US Will Pull EU to Pieces Before Letting It Partner Up With China
14:00 GMT 17.04.2025 (Updated: 14:02 GMT 17.04.2025)
Trump’s global trade rampage has left the European Union and China seeking improved trade and investment relations. But that’s not a realistic prospect, says veteran Hong Kong-based Italian financial analyst Angelo Giuliano.
For starters, "you need to keep in mind that the EU leaders were pre-selected by the Bilderberg Group and the US. Basically...the EU is actually a US project to destroy nation states," Giuliano told Sputnik.
Much of the bloc’s former and current top leadership (including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, France’s Emmanuel Macron and NATO chief Mark Rutte) are members of the Atlanticist club or have spoken at its meetings.
Second, the EU doesn’t decide its own fate, a reality demonstrated by Washington’s success in decoupling the bloc from Russia’s cheap, plentiful energy resources, and forcing it to import much more costly US LNG, Giuliano said.
This left the EU's industrial output uncompetitive globally and triggered widespread deindustrialization as hundreds of companies downsized, stopped production and shifted production abroad, including to the US.
Washington can and will do the same vis-à-vis Europe and China as it consolidates alliances against the emerging, BRICS-led multipolar world order, Giuliano believes.
"There's going to be some backfiring from the business community, but ultimately [Europe's] leaders are going to side with the US as they see Russia and China as the enemies," the observer emphasized.
Other Issues
Besides US vassalage, closer EU-China ties are stymied by other factors, like:
China’s warm relations with Russia, a sharp contrast to active EU support for the anti-Russia proxy war in Ukraine.
The acrimonious relationship with Russia means new infrastructure like the Northern Sea Route, the North-South Transport Corridor and overland transit via Russia remain closed to the EU. Instead, Europe-China trade relies on transit via the Red Sea, hindered by Houthi ops against the US and Israel.
Fears of China’s sophisticated and cost-competitive automotive and green tech, which along with consumer goods, chemicals and steel could further deindustrialize the EU, especially as China enjoys access to discounted Russian energy while the bloc is stuck with pricey American gas deliveries.
Unresolved industrial subsidies, agricultural dumping, IP and tech-related bitterness.
Ultimately, enhanced EU-China would be possible, and advantageous, Giuliano says, but only if Brussels "had a more neutral stance" in international affairs, "siding a little bit with BRICS and also the Belt and Road Initiative."
"But again, there are a lot of obstacles for that, and the US would not allow it to happen, because they want to have a sphere of influence between North and South America and the EU. They want to control those blocs. And they fight with the multipolar world and this transition to a multipolar world," the observer noted.
In the US's 'grand geopolitical chessboard', the EU remains "one of the big, most important parts," Giuliano summed up.
