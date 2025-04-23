https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/lavrov-russia-aware-of-the-wests-efforts-to-reenter-the-afghan-game-1121918789.html

Lavrov: Russia Aware of the West’s Efforts to Reenter the Afghan 'Game'

Russia has noticed Western Countries' attempts to return to the Afghan "game" and does not mind the Doha process if the West's participation is fair, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have noticed that the West is actively trying to get back into the Afghan game, from which it withdrew, as I said, during the coalition's flight from that country after the Taliban came to power. The West, in particular, has initiated through the UN secretariat a new format of consultations that hold meetings in Doha ... We are not against it, only if the participation of Western countries in this common effort is honest and does not carry a double bottom, so we also take part in the Doha process," Lavrov told reporters during his visit to Uzbekistan. Lavrov also warned that NATO should not try to return its military assets to Afghanistan. Additionally, Russia advocates for unfreezing Afghan assets in the United States, the minister said.

