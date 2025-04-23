https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/moldovan-authorities-erase-all-remembrance-of-victory-day---lawmaker-1121916366.html
Moldovan Authorities Erase All Remembrance of Victory Day - Lawmaker
TIRASPOL (Sputnik) - The Moldovan authorities are trying to erase everything related to the victory in World War II from the minds of its citizens, Transnistrian lawmaker and political scientist Andrei Safonov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Trying to take revenge nowadays, the ideological heirs of [Romanian wartime Prime Minister] Marshal Ion Antonescu are attacking on all 'fronts': on the one hand, they publish the 'History of Romanians' textbook, where they try to whitewash the late Romanian leader; on the other hand, they erase from the consciousness of Moldovans everything that is connected with the Great Victory of the Soviet people. The ban on celebrating Victory Day
in the center of Chisinau on May 9 is one of such steps. And how many more there will be if this regime holds on after this year's parliamentary elections," Safonov said.
The authorities in Moldova are also systemically destructing everything connected with Russia and its presence in history, the lawmaker said, adding that Moldovan politicians are increasingly saying that only Romanians, not Moldovans, live on the banks of the Dniester River.
"As for the Day of Europe, which supposedly should be celebrated by Moldovans with smiles on their lips, this is a monstrous Euro-marasm that makes even Washington sick. Today the EU representatives are going down and degenerating, so let them do it themselves and not drag normal people with them. The Moldovan authorities burned all bridges behind them and showed whose side they are on. Their side does not suit us," Safonov added.
On Tuesday, the leader of Moldova's Victory Coordination Committee, Alexei Petrovich, said that the Chisinau authorities had decided that on May 9, only Europe Day would be celebrated on the main square of Moldova, and those wishing to celebrate the Victory Day would have to look for other locations.
In 2022, Moldova banned the wearing of the St. George's ribbon
, as well as the displaying of the letters "V" and "Z," which have become the symbols of the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. The ban on wearing the St. George's ribbon has been criticized by the Moldovan opposition.