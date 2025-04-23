https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/moldovan-authorities-erase-all-remembrance-of-victory-day---lawmaker-1121916366.html

Moldovan Authorities Erase All Remembrance of Victory Day - Lawmaker

Moldovan Authorities Erase All Remembrance of Victory Day - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

The Moldovan authorities are trying to erase everything related to the victory in World War II from the minds of its citizens, Transnistrian lawmaker and political scientist Andrei Safonov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2025-04-23T09:40+0000

2025-04-23T09:40+0000

2025-04-23T09:40+0000

world

moldova

world

russia

european union (eu)

chisinau

victory day

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105411/86/1054118660_0:141:2784:1707_1920x0_80_0_0_12e4a9aec9244f61064947d7aa8271df.jpg

"Trying to take revenge nowadays, the ideological heirs of [Romanian wartime Prime Minister] Marshal Ion Antonescu are attacking on all 'fronts': on the one hand, they publish the 'History of Romanians' textbook, where they try to whitewash the late Romanian leader; on the other hand, they erase from the consciousness of Moldovans everything that is connected with the Great Victory of the Soviet people. The ban on celebrating Victory Day in the center of Chisinau on May 9 is one of such steps. And how many more there will be if this regime holds on after this year's parliamentary elections," Safonov said. The authorities in Moldova are also systemically destructing everything connected with Russia and its presence in history, the lawmaker said, adding that Moldovan politicians are increasingly saying that only Romanians, not Moldovans, live on the banks of the Dniester River. On Tuesday, the leader of Moldova's Victory Coordination Committee, Alexei Petrovich, said that the Chisinau authorities had decided that on May 9, only Europe Day would be celebrated on the main square of Moldova, and those wishing to celebrate the Victory Day would have to look for other locations. In 2022, Moldova banned the wearing of the St. George's ribbon, as well as the displaying of the letters "V" and "Z," which have become the symbols of the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. The ban on wearing the St. George's ribbon has been criticized by the Moldovan opposition.

moldova

world

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moldovan authorities, transnistrian lawmaker, remembrance of victory day