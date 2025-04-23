International
More Top Diplomats Drop Out of London Meeting on Ukraine
More Top Diplomats Drop Out of London Meeting on Ukraine
Sputnik International
The foreign ministers of France and Germany have postponed a planned trip to London for talks on Ukraine amid the cancellation of a visit to the UK by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
The foreign ministers of France and Germany have also postponed a planned trip to London for talks on Ukraine.Instead of the planned discussions, talks will be held between senior officials from the five countries.Diplomats from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine have postponed their high-level talks on the Ukraine conflict, which were set to take place in London on Wednesday.
More Top Diplomats Drop Out of London Meeting on Ukraine

07:54 GMT 23.04.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Neither UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy nor US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend the summit as previously planned, Sky News reported.
The foreign ministers of France and Germany have also postponed a planned trip to London for talks on Ukraine.
Instead of the planned discussions, talks will be held between senior officials from the five countries.
Diplomats from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine have postponed their high-level talks on the Ukraine conflict, which were set to take place in London on Wednesday.
