https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/more-top-diplomats-drop-out-of-london-meeting-on-ukraine-1121915131.html
More Top Diplomats Drop Out of London Meeting on Ukraine
More Top Diplomats Drop Out of London Meeting on Ukraine
Sputnik International
The foreign ministers of France and Germany have postponed a planned trip to London for talks on Ukraine amid the cancellation of a visit to the UK by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Wednesday.
2025-04-23T07:54+0000
2025-04-23T07:54+0000
2025-04-23T07:54+0000
world
marco rubio
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
france
talks
peace process
peace talks
peace deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091860493_0:68:1209:748_1920x0_80_0_0_d12e8a6a78defd1444c106a5985d96a3.jpg
The foreign ministers of France and Germany have also postponed a planned trip to London for talks on Ukraine.Instead of the planned discussions, talks will be held between senior officials from the five countries.Diplomats from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine have postponed their high-level talks on the Ukraine conflict, which were set to take place in London on Wednesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/us-peace-plan-on-ukraine-way-of-grabbing-more-resources--1121902211.html
ukraine
united kingdom (uk)
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091860493_0:0:1209:908_1920x0_80_0_0_def56de78c5027125b69f86c8693f4ed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
foreign ministers of france and germany, london meeting on ukraine
foreign ministers of france and germany, london meeting on ukraine
More Top Diplomats Drop Out of London Meeting on Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Neither UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy nor US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend the summit as previously planned, Sky News reported.
The foreign ministers of France and Germany have also postponed a planned trip to London for talks on Ukraine.
Instead of the planned discussions
, talks will be held between senior officials from the five countries.
Diplomats from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine have postponed their high-level talks on the Ukraine conflict, which were set to take place in London on Wednesday.