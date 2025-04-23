https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/more-top-diplomats-drop-out-of-london-meeting-on-ukraine-1121915131.html

More Top Diplomats Drop Out of London Meeting on Ukraine

More Top Diplomats Drop Out of London Meeting on Ukraine

Sputnik International

The foreign ministers of France and Germany have postponed a planned trip to London for talks on Ukraine amid the cancellation of a visit to the UK by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

2025-04-23T07:54+0000

2025-04-23T07:54+0000

2025-04-23T07:54+0000

world

marco rubio

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

france

talks

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091860493_0:68:1209:748_1920x0_80_0_0_d12e8a6a78defd1444c106a5985d96a3.jpg

The foreign ministers of France and Germany have also postponed a planned trip to London for talks on Ukraine.Instead of the planned discussions, talks will be held between senior officials from the five countries.Diplomats from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine have postponed their high-level talks on the Ukraine conflict, which were set to take place in London on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250421/us-peace-plan-on-ukraine-way-of-grabbing-more-resources--1121902211.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

foreign ministers of france and germany, london meeting on ukraine