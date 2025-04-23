https://sputnikglobe.com/20250423/putin-gives-new-orders-for-army-tech-we-need-to-be-one-step-ahead-1121917930.html

Putin Gives New Orders for Army Tech: 'We Need to Be One Step Ahead'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday at a meeting of the Military Industrial Commission proposed to discuss issues related to the development of the armed forces today and in the future.

"Today, we will discuss a set of issues related to the development of the armed forces and the work of the defense-industrial complex at present, today and in the future," Putin said. The Russian president added that ensuring the armaments of troops in the special military operation zone is an absolute priority.Vladimir Putin has instructed to complete the creation of an orbital group on time, which will be used for conducting all types of reconnaissance activities."In compliance with the deadlines and tasks set, it is necessary to complete the formation of an orbital grouping of spacecraft for various purposes for conducting all types of reconnaissance and ensuring stable continuous communication in a closed segment in a difficult interference environment," Putin said during a meeting of the military-industrial commission.The possibilities of using artificial intelligence in military affairs are simply enormous, Putin said."The possibilities of using artificial intelligence are simply colossal. And whoever starts to master these technologies faster, in this case, in military affairs, will have huge advantages on the battlefield. And we should never forget about this," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission.The Russian Defense Ministry and the defense industry enterprises established a feedback procedure to improve the samples of arms and equipment, Vladimir Putin said.Russian experience in conducting the special military operation is being studied by all the armies of the world, Putin said."I would like to emphasize that today our experience in conducting the special military operation, both in terms of tactics and technical development of weapons, is being studied without any exaggeration by all the armies of the world, leaders of the global arms industry and high-tech companies," Putin said.More than 1.5 million drones of various types were delivered to the Russian troops in 2024, Putin said.There are still not enough FPV drones in Russian troops, but the relevant work is underway on a daily basis, the president said, adding that plans to increase the production will be fulfilled.Putin has also ordered acceleration of work on development of advanced weapons, including unmanned vehicles.The production of electronic warfare equipment in Russia has more than doubled in 2024, Putin said."For example, the production of weapons of destruction, communication systems, intelligence and electronic warfare has more than doubled," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission.Russian troops received over 4,000 armored weapons, and a total of 180 combat aircraft and helicopters in 2024, Putin said.

